Updated FCIAC schedule for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6

Thursday’s snowstorm and subsequent school closures on Friday haveĀ forced the postponements of all but one of the FCIAC’s games scheduled for today. Below is the updated schedule for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 5

Girls Ice Hockey

Fairfield co-op vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6:50 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Norwalk, 1:30 p.m.

Ludlowe at Danbury, 2 p.m.

Stamford at Trumbull, 3 p.m.

Ridgefield at Trinity Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Wilton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greenwich at Brien McMahon, 11 a.m.

Wilton at New Canaan, 1 p.m.

Norwalk at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

Danbury at Ludlowe, 2 p.m.

Westhill at Naugatuck, 2 p.m.

Trumbull at Stamford, 2:30 p.m.

Career Magnet at Ridgefield, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Joel Barlow vs. Norwalk/McMahon at SoNo Ice House, 3 p.m.

Fairfield co-op vs. SGWL at Enfield Twin Rinks, 4 p.m.

Darien vs. Xavier at Wesleyan University, 6 p.m.

Masuk vs. Staples at Milford Ice Pavilion, 6:15 p.m.

KLHT vs. Westhull/Stamford at Terry Connors Rink, 6:40 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Ridgefield vs. Wilton/Norwalk at SoNo Ice House, 1 p.m.

Trumbull vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, 6:30 p.m.

Hall vs. Greenwich at Hamill Ice Rink, 6:30 p.m.

Avon vs. Fairfield co-op at Wonderland oif Ice, 7:30 p.m.

NDFF vs. Stamford/Westhill/Staples/Trinity at Terry Connors Rink, 8:40 p.m.

Wrestling

Staples, Norwalk, Ludlowe, Westhill and Warde at Warde Invitational, 9 a.m.

Greenwich at Shoreline Tournament, New Rochelle HS, 9 a.m.

Trumbull at South Windsor Duals, 9 a.m.

Daroem at NY Tournament, Somers HS, 9:30 a.m.

Ridgefield at Panther Invitational Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

New Canaan at Nonnewaug Tournament, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics

Staples, Ludlowe, Darien and Warde at Pomperaug Invitational, 10 a.m.

Indoor Track & Field

FCIAC Qualifier at Wilton HS, 9:30 a.m.

Wilton, Ridgefield, Darien, New Canaan, Ludlowe, Warde, Norwalk, and Stamford

FCIAC Qualifier at Staples HS, 10 a.m.

Staples, Greenwich, Danbury, St. Joseph, Brien McMahon, Trumbull, and Westhill