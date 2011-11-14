FCIAC basketball scoreboard, box scores for Saturday, Jan. 6

Below is the boys and girls basketball scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Basketball

Norwalk 51, St. Joseph 45

St. Joseph 9-8-15-13 45

Norwalk 4-15-16-16 51

St. Joseph: Jared Grinrod 1 2-2 5, Dan Tobin 3 2-2 8, Paul Fabbri 1 7-10 10, Gavin Greene 5 4-4 14, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 1 0-0 3, Brendan Kade 1 0-0 3, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 15-18 45

Norwalk: Joseph Benincaso 0 0-0 0, Xavier Vines 1 2-2 4, Zyaire Sellers 3 2-6 8, Jadyn Grant 1 2-2 4,Izaiah Lopez 3 2-3 9, Tyrique Langley 8 7-12 23, Conner Mastropietro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 15 25 51.

3-pointers: SJ – Luzietti, Grinrod, Fabbri, Kade; N – Lopez, Mastropietro.

Highlights: SJ – Greene 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists; Grinrod 3 assists and 1 charge taken; Fabbri 3 assists and 1 charge taken; Diamantis and Tobin two blocks each.

Trumbull 73, Stamford 57

Stamford 12-16-8-21 57

Trumbull 22-14-26-11 73

Stamford: Josh Thervil 6 2-2 18, Lovell Staton 5 0-0 14, Jelani Jackson 2 0-0 5, Tevin St John 5 4-8 14, Tyler Landsiedel 1 0-0 2, Harry Constantine 1 0-0 3, Jay Jaudon 0 1-2 1, Tyheim Burgess 0 0-0 0, Jaden Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-12 57

Trumbull: Josh Cappello 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 6 2-2 15, Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cape Holden 2 0-0 5, Timmond Williams 10 6-6 29, Evan Gutowski 6 0-0 12, Quentar Taylor 4 1-2 9, Jack Therriault 0 1-1 1, JP Fromageot 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 10-11 73

3-pointers: S – Thervil 4, Staton 4, Jackson, Constantine; T – Williams 3, Brown, Holden

Stats: T – Taylor 13 Assists, 12 Rebounds; Brown 7 assists, 10 rebounds; Gutkowski 15 rebounds

Danbury 70, Ludlowe 54

Danbury 15-15-20-20 70

Ludlowe 8-20-5-21 54

Danbury: Jordan Brown 7 0-0 19; Denali Burton 8 1-2 18; Javon Hernandez 5 1-2 11; Keyon Moore 3 0-0 6; Cameron Snow 6 0-1 13; Diante Vines 1 0-0 3. Total: 30 2-5 70

Ludlowe: Jadyn Tabois 2 1-2 6; Ty Stapleton 2-2 12; Jeff Meyers 1 0-0 2; Christian Peterson 1 0-0 2; Justin Schiller 1 0-0 3; Jake Northrop 1 0-1 2; Cooper Nielsen 3 0-0 7; Ian Bentley 3 0-0 8 Rowan Kesser 5 0-0 10. Total: 22 3-5 54

3-pointers: Danbury – Brown 5, Burton, Snow, Vines; Ludlowe – Tabois, Stapleton 2, Schiller, Nielsen, Bentley 2.

Brien McMahon 78, Greenwich 54

McMahon 23-13-18-24 78

Greenwich 12-8-13-21 54

McMahon: Latrel Stewart 14 pts, Sharod Blackwell 13 pts, Xavier Rojas-McCrea 8 pts

Greenwich: Elias Gianopoulos 16 pts, Matthew Robins 11 pts, Oliver Milledge 8 pts

Ridgefield 64, Trinity Catholic 63 (OT)

Ridgefield 14-11-11-22-6 64

Trinity 17-11-18-12-5 63

Wilton 79, New Canaan 46

New Canaan 7-10-18-11 46

Wilton 15-29-14-21 79

Leading scorers:

W – Kyle Maatallah 27; Scott Cunningham 20; Nick Kronenberg 8

NC – Christian Sweeney 9; Ben Sarda 7; Brandon Sechan 6

Girls Basketball

Greenwich 61, Brien McMahon 41

McMahon 4-16-5-16 41

Greenwich 22-18-8-13 41

Brien McMahon: Andrews 7 1-1 15, Arias 3 0-0 8, Bombace 0 0-0 0, De Los Santos 0 0-0 0, Francis 0 0-0 0, Holmes 1 0-0 2, Lister 1 0-0 3, Mesilien 3 0-1 6, Perea 0 0-0 0, Perez 0 0-0 0, Rosiclairr 1 0-0 2, K Scott 0 0-0 0, T Scott 1 0-1 5, Skidmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-3 41

Greenwich: Moses 0 0-0 0, Munnelly 1 0-0 2, Kockenmeister 3 6-6 18, Morganti 1 0-0 3, Povenelli 0 5-6 5, Stefanowicz 2 1-2 5, Lanhaour 5 0-2 16, Owens 0 0-0 0, Williamson 1 0-0 3, Stamos 2 0-0 4, Maheia 1 2-3 4. Totals: 14 15-21 61

3-pointers: BM – Arias, Lister, T. Scott; G – Kockenmeister, Lamhaour 2; Williamson

Fouled out: BM – K. Scott

Wilton 53, New Canaan 37

Wilton 17-12-19-5 53

New Canaan 9-7-7-14 37

Wilton: Caroline Sweeny 5 0-1 10, Alexa Hirn 3 1-2 10, Lauren Robertson 3 3-5 9, Sophia Strazza 0 6-10 6, Taylor Floyd 2 0-0 4, Claire Gulbin 2 0-2 4, Emily Tuin 2 0-0 4, Kaitlin Reif 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Breslin 1 0-0 2, Maddie Burke 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 11-24 53

NC: Leigh Charlton 5 0-0 10, Quinn McKiernan 3 0-0 8, Maeve Selvaggi 3 0-2 7, Jane Charlton 2 1-4 5, Riana Afshar 1 1-2 3, Caity Blair 1 0-0 2, Catherine Bopp 0 0-0 0, Cameron Murphy 0 0-0 0, Emily Shizari 0 0-0 0, Kearney McKiernan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sechan 0 0-0 0, Eliza Pohle 0 0-0 0, Emily Bryant 0 0-0 0, Reilly Krug 0 0-0 0, Katie Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-10 37

3 pointers: W – Hirn 3, Reif; NC – Q. McKiernan 2, Selvaggi

Trumbull 46, Stamford 37

Trumbull 7-10-9-20 46

Stamford 11-7-7-12 37

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 3; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Aisling Maguire 2 5-6 11; Julie Keckler 2 6-10; Cassi Barbato 1 2-4 5; Allie Palmieri 2 4-6 8; Brady Lynch 1 1-4 3. Trumbull Team Totals: 12 18-30 48

Stamford: Andrea O’Connor 3 0-0 6; Meghan Landsiedel 2 3-3 7; Jessica Nekon 3 7-7 13; Kelly Jagodzinski 1 3-4 5; Claudia Moses 0 2-2 2; Emily Graham 0 0-0 0; Dina Merone 0 0-0 0; Brooke Kelly 1 2-2 4. Stamford Team Totals: 10 15-18 37

3-Pointers: Trumbull: Kelly O’Leary-1; Julie Keckler-2; Cassi Barbato-1

Ridgefield 57, Career Magnet 54

Ridgefield: Katie Wagner 12 pts; Faith Arnold 10 pts; Caroline Curnal 10 pts

Danbury 45, Ludlowe 33

Norwalk 57, St. Joseph 44