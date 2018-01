FCIAC ice hockey and basketball scoreboard, box scores for Wednesday, Jan. 10

Below is the ice hockey and basketball scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Ice Hockey

Fairfield 6, Cheshire 1

Fairfield 3-1-2 6

Cheshire 0-0-1 1

Fairfield: Kyle Mazza 2 goals; Kevin Quinn 1 goal, 1 assist; Sawyer Coseglia 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Shepard 1 goal; Michael Shavinsky 1 goal; James Pisciotta 1 assist; Will von Brauchitsch 1 assist

Darien 8, Trinity Catholic 2

Darien 1-3-4 8

Trinity 1-1-0 2

Darien: Will Dickson 4 assists; Hudson Pokorny 3 goals; Griffin Martens 2 goals; Rob Stewart 1 goal; Bennett McDermott 1 goal; Will Johnston 1 goal; Parker McLane 1 assist; CJ Hathaway 1 assist; Cole Branca 1 assist; Fin Batson 1 assist

Trinity Catholic: Jack Kinihan 1 goal, Jake Levato 1 goal

New Canaan 2, Simsbury 0

New Canaan 0-1-1 2

Simsbury 0-0-0

New Canaan: Quinn McMahon 2 goals

Ridgefield 8, St. Joseph 1

St. Joseph 0-0-1 1

Ridgefield 1-6-1 8

St. Joseph: Liam Gelston 1 goal

Ridgefield: Henry Garlick 1 goal, 2 assists; Braeden McSpedon 2 goals; Kees van Wees 1 goal; Kieran McGowan 1 goal; Will Forrest 1 goal, 1 assist; Nick Cullinan 2 assists; Simon van Wees 2 assists; Luke Welsh 1 goal; Andrew Dec 1 goal; Matt Walker 1 assist; Liam Galloway 1 assist; Del Irving 1 assist; Logan Chang 1 assist

Goalies

SJ – Chris Higgins 30 saves; Bill Brady 10 saves

R – Sean Gordon 17 saves

Shots

SJ – 18; R – 48

Staples 3, Trumbull 2 (OT)

Staples 0-1-1-0 2

Trumbull 1-0-1-0 2

Girls Ice Hockey

Stamford/Westhill/Staples/Trinity 8, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 2

W/N/BM 1-1-0 2

SWS 2-3-3 8

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Shannon McEveaney 1 goal; Caitlyn Hockey 1 goal; Anna Bean 1 assist; Meghan Lane 1 assist

Stamford/Westhill/Staples/Trinity: Jessica Xu 3 goals, 1 assist; Caroline Mezias 1 goal, 2 assists; Emily Gitlin 2 assists; Stephanie Walsh 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Sotille 1 goal; Erin McGroarty 1 goal; Caryln Gray 1 goal; Rachel Mensah 1 assist

Goalies

WNM – Isabel Najah 49 saves

SWS – Mary Leydon 16 saves

Shots

WNM – 18; SWS – 57

Ridgefield/Danbury 7, Trumbull/St. Joseph 2

Boys Basketball

Bridgeport Central 80, Darien 59

Darien 11-16-15-17 59

Central 15-23-15-27 80

Girls Basketball

Ridgefield 56, Trinity Catholic 37

Trinity 8-14-5-10 37

Ridgefield 15-14-15-12 56

Staples 54, New Canaan 27

Norwalk 50, Amity 46