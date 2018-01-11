HAN Live: Staples at Trumbull Boys Basketball, 7 p.m., Thursday

It’s a west division matchup in FCIAC boys basketball as the Trumbull Eagles host the Staples Wreckers live on the HAN Network on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 pm.

You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show at 6:50 p.m., and the game live at HAN.Network, FCIAC.net, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The Trumbull Eagles entered this season with a chip on their shoulder as they finished last year as regular season conference champions, but fell short in both the FCIAC and state tournaments.

The Eagles lost some key pieces to last year’s team, including captains JJ Pfohl and Johnny McElroy, due to graduation. This season head coach Buddy Bray will look to his captains, Chris Brown, Timmond Williams and Evan Gutowski, to lead a young team working toward a bright future toward postseason success.

The Eagles enter Thursday’s contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference, and are coming off an impressive 67-54 victory over Brien McMahon. Williams led the Eagles over McMahon with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and is our player to watch in this game against Staples.

The Wreckers come into Thursday’s game 1-6 overall and are still searching for their first conference win. So far, the Wreckers only victory came against Bullard Havens Tech, 54-46, back on Dec. 20.

Staples head coach Colin Devine looks to get his team to bounce back and stay positive after a tough loss to Wilton at home Tuesday night 86-65. Coach Devine will rely on senior captain Max Sussman, who is a very dynamic player on both sides of the floor. Sussman scored a team-high 16 points in the loss Tuesday night, which included four three pointers.