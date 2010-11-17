Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 63, Westhill 46

St. Joseph 15-17-17-14 63

Westhill 11-17-10-8 46

St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 2 2-2 6, Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Zito 1 6-12 8, Kaitlyn Capobianco 2 0-0 4, Tessie Hynes 6 2-3 16, Sarah Johnson 3 0-0 6, McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 1 3-5 5, Becca Kery 0 0-0 0, Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2, Maddie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Emma Elrod 8 1-3 17. Totals 23 15-27 63

Westhill: Arianna Diaz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Baustita 4 0-0 8, Peyton Hackett 4 1-5 9, Meaghan Lavelle 0 1-2 1, Sam Johns-Folkes 5 2-3 12, Tamar Belette 1 0-0 2, Grace Hansen 2 0-6 4, Grace Tufano 0 0-1 0, Davina Brown 2 0-0 4, Candese Osborne 1 0-0 2, Caroline Kollar 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 5-18 46

3-pointers: St. Joseph – Hynes 2; Westhill – Kollar

Highlights: St. Joseph – Emma Elrod had 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, Kathryn Zito had 6 assists and 3 steals, Ronnie Lubas had 6 rebounds and 4 assists.