Boys Basketball – Westhill 60, St. Joseph 56

Westhill 11-14-18-17 60
St. Joseph 14-10-14-18 56
Westhill: Sam Lambino 9 4-4 29, Jack Schlachtenhaufer 0 0-0 0, Eli Stockman 1 0-0 2, Wyklen Turrene 3 2-3 8, Gabe Yagouben 2 3-4 9, Ian McCullen 1 1-2 4, EJ Trotman 1 0-0 2, Brian Martin 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 12-15 60
St. Joseph: Dan Tobin 2 2-2 7, Paul Fabbri 3 0-0 7, Gavin Greene 6 2-3 15, Will Diamantis 0 2-2 2, Steve Paolini 9 4-8 23, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 0 2-2 2, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-17 56.
3-pointers: Westhill – Lambino 7, Yagouben 2, McCullen; St. Joseph – Tobin, Fabbri, Greene, Paolini
Highlights: St. Joseph – Paolini 4 steals and 6 rebounds, Luzietti 4 steals, Fabbri 2 assists, Greene 2 charges taken.