FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Below is the boys and girls basketball, girls ice hockey, swimming and diving, and gymnastics scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Basketball

Warde 67, New Canaan 47

Fairfield Warde 24-12-18-13 67

New Canaan 13-7-14-13 47

Warde: Sean Conway 13 4-6 35, Dan Fitzpatrick 4 0-0 11, Matt Becker 3 5-8 11, Chris Bogan 2 0-1 4, Jeff Seganos 1 0-0 2, Nick Crescione 1 0-0 2, Brendan McMahon 1 0-0 2, Matt Houghton 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-15 67

New Canaan: Alex Gibbens 4 0-1 10, Ben Sarda 2 0-0 6, Gus Larson 2 1-1 5, Aaron Fishman 2 0-0 5, Stephen Wronski 2 0-0 4, Ryan McAleer 2 0-1 4, Jack Richardson 2 0-0 4, Cam Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jake Sloane 1 0-0 3, Alex Galvan 1 0-0 2, Christian Sweeney 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Wilson 0 1-2 1, Aiden Bramwit 0 0-2 0, Jonathan Hall 0 0-0 0, Luke Rwambuya 0 0-0 0, Brandon Sechan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-9 47

3-pointers: Conway 5, Fitzpatrick 3, Gibbens 2, Sarda 2, Sloane, Fishman

Westhill 60, St. Joseph 56

Westhill 11-14-18-17 60

St. Joseph 14-10-14-18 56

Westhill: Sam Lambino 9 4-4 29, Jack Schlachtenhaufer 0 0-0 0, Eli Stockman 1 0-0 2, Wyklen Turrene 3 2-3 8, Gabe Yagouben 2 3-4 9, Ian McCullen 1 1-2 4, EJ Trotman 1 0-0 2, Brian Martin 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 12-15 60

St. Joseph: Dan Tobin 2 2-2 7, Paul Fabbri 3 0-0 7, Gavin Greene 6 2-3 15, Will Diamantis 0 2-2 2, Steve Paolini 9 4-8 23, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 0 2-2 2, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-17 56.

3-pointers: Westhill – Lambino 7, Yagouben 2, McCullen; St. Joseph – Tobin, Fabbri, Greene, Paolini

Highlights: St. Joseph – Paolini 4 steals and 6 rebounds, Luzietti 4 steals, Fabbri 2 assists, Greene 2 charges taken.

Danbury 74, Brien McMahon 62

Danbury 15-14-24-21 74

McMahon 16-15-20-11 62

Danbury: Brown, Jordan 14 7-7 35, Burton, Denali 1 0 -0 2, Hernandez, Javon 3 1-2 8, Vines, Diante 3 2-2 8, Moore, Keyon 3 6-11 13, Peralta, Arnold 1 2-2 4, Tarsi, Justin 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 18-24 74

Brien McMahon: Stewart 3 1-1 9, Forde 5 2-4 12, Fuller 2 0-1 4, Rojas-McCrea 1 0-0 3, Wiggins 1 0-0 2, Lebron 0 1-2 1, Sherrold 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 1-4 5, Lee 0 4-4 4, Lewis 8 4-4 20. Totals 23 13-20 62

3-pointers: Danbury – Hernandez, Moore; McMahon – Stewart 2, Rojas-McCrea

Wilton 53, Darien 51

Wilton 16-14-13-10 53

Darien 10-12-12-17 51

Wilton: Antonio Brancato 0 1-3 1, Zach Pozzi 0 0-0 0, Kyle Phillips 0 0-0 0, Kyle Maatallah 5 2-2 15, Kyle Shifrin 3 2-2 8, Scott Cunningham 4 0-0 10, Nick Kronenberg 4 0-0 11, Robbie Hermann 0 1-2 1, Kyle Hyzy 1 1-2 4 , Zayvion Eusebe 0 0-0 0, Ryan Schriber 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 7-11 53

Darien: Justin Jordan 4 1-2 9, Will Rolapp 2 2-2 7, Peter Bredahl 3 0-0 8, Arthur Xanthos 0 1-2 1, Mitchell Pryor 0 0-0 0, Henry Williams 6 1-2 17, Jack Tierney 3 0-2 7, Ryan Darby 0 0-2 0, Andrew Darby 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-12 51

3-pointers: Wilton – Maatallah 3, Kronenberg 3, Cunningham 2, Hyzy, Schriber; Darien – Williams 4, Bredahl 2, Rolapp, Tierney

Ridgefield 78, Bridgeport Central 70

Central 16-18-22-14 70

Ridgefield 16-19-19-24 78

Central: D.J. Fulton 19 pts, Zack William 17 pts,

Ridgefield: Brenden McNamara 17 pts, Jackson Mitchell 17 pts, Chris Knachel 12 pts

Stamford 60, Greenwich 46

Greenwich 13-0-15-18 46

Stamford 16-18-18-8 60

Greenwich: Elias Gianopoulos 14 pts, Oliver Milledge 10 pts

Stamford: Josh Thervil 16 pts, Tevin St. John 12 pts, Jay Javdon 10 pts

Trinity Catholic 50, Ludlowe 37

Norwalk 62, Staples 60

Girls Basketball

Ludlowe 65, Trinity Catholic 47

Trinity: Theresa Lupinacci 0 0-0 0, Emma Garner 1 2-4 4, Sarah Jablonsky 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Kilcoyne 0 0-0 0, Kyah Nowlin 4 5-6 13, Sophia Thompson 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Scott 4 0-0 8, Iyanna Lops 5 5-8 16, Kiera Fenske 0 0-0 0, Molly Murray 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 12-18 47

Ludlowe: Lily Traum 0 0-0 0, Anna Paulmann 3 2-2 7, Emma Torello 4 4-5 14, Bridget O’Leary 0 2-2 2, Bridget Paulmann 4 2-3 11, Erin Capodanno 0 0-0 0, Amanda Schramm 2 2-2 6, Trish Carey 0 0-0 0, Ira Boci 2 1-2 6, Erin O’Leary 4 0-0 10, Juliet Bucher 1 1-2 4, Callie Cirilli 1 1-1 3. Totals 21 15-19 65.

3-pointers: ​Ludlowe – O’Leary E 2, Torello 2, O’Leary B, Paulmann A., Paulmann B., Bucher, Boci; Trinity – Murray – 2, Lops

Wilton 64, Darien 43

Darien: 18-1-14-10 43

Wilton 12-14-23-15 64

Darien: Kelly Richter 1 0-0 3, Gwen Dolce 4 0-0 11, Lindsay Dimonekas 1 1-2 3, Katie Ramsay 6 2-2 14, Christine Fiore 4 4-7 12, Hailey King 0 0-0 0, Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43

Wilton: Caroline Sweeny 8 0-0 16, Zoe Rappaport 1 0-0 3, Claire Gulbin 5 0-0 14, Alexa Hian 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Breslin 5 0-0 10, Emily Tuin 2 0-0 4, Maddie Burke 1 0-0 2, Sophia Strazza 1 0-0 2, Lauren Robertson 5 0-6 10. Totals 29 0-6 64

3-pointers: Darien – Dolce 3; Richter; Wilton – Gulbin 4, Rappaport, Hian,

St. Joseph 63, Westhill 46

St. Joseph 15-17-17-14 63

Westhill 11-17-10-8 46

St. Joseph: Veronica Lubas 2 2-2 6, Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Zito 1 6-12 8, Kaitlyn Capobianco 2 0-0 4, Tessie Hynes 6 2-3 16, Sarah Johnson 3 0-0 6, McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 1 3-5 5, Becca Kery 0 0-0 0, Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2, Maddie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Emma Elrod 8 1-3 17. Totals 23 15-27 63

Westhill: Arianna Diaz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Baustita 4 0-0 8, Peyton Hackett 4 1-5 9, Meaghan Lavelle 0 1-2 1, Sam Johns-Folkes 5 2-3 12, Tamar Belette 1 0-0 2, Grace Hansen 2 0-6 4, Grace Tufano 0 0-1 0, Davina Brown 2 0-0 4, Candese Osborne 1 0-0 2, Caroline Kollar 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 5-18 46

3-pointers: St. Joseph – Hynes 2; Westhill – Kollar

Highlights: St. Joseph – Emma Elrod had 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, Kathryn Zito had 6 assists and 3 steals, Ronnie Lubas had 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Norwalk 64, Staples 47

Staples 15-12-12-8 47

Norwalk 10-13-25-16 64

Danbury 47, Brien McMahon 37

Warde 39, New Canaan 21

Ridgefield 71, Bridgeport Central 33

Stamford 54, Greenwich 36

Girls Ice Hockey

Fairfield 1-0-1 2

Greenwich 1-2-2 5

Fairfield: Sophia Mughal 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Henchliffe 1 goal; Grace Flink 1 assist; Zhenna Milo 1 assist

Greenwich: Hayley Duffy 2 goals, 1 assist; Paige Finneran 2 assists; Riley Ellsworth 1 goal; Jen Kelly 1 goal; Emiri Fukuchi 1 goal; Sydney Orszulak 1 assist

Goalies

F – Sidney Falterer 24; Sophia Guerra 6 saves

G – Jessie Aselin 21 saves

Shots

F – 23; G – 35

Swimming & Diving

Westhill/Stamford 96, Trumbull 86

Gymnastics

Greenwich 141.9, Ludlowe 132.9, Warde 120.2