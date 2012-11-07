FCIAC
Girls Basketball – Stamford 41, St. Joseph 36

Posted by FCIAC on January 27, 2018

Stamford 7-11-12-11 41
St Joseph 6-14-9-7 36

Stamford: Andrea O’Connor 4 5-9 13, Megan Landsiedel 0 0-0 0, Jessica Nelson 1 2-4 4, Aviluz Vargas 0 0-0 0, Kelly Jagodzinski 1 2-4 5, Claudia Moses 0 0-0 0, Emily Graham 1 0-1 2, Dina Merone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kelly 4 3-4 15. Totals 11 12-22 41

St Joseph: Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2, Kathryn Zito 2 0-1 6, Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2, Tessie Hynes 3 0-0 6, Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 2 2-2 6, Elena Ball 1 0-0 2, Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2, Emma Elrod 3 4-4 10. Totals 14 6-7 36    
3-pointers: Stamford – Brooke Kelly 4, Kelly Jagodzinski; St Joseph – Kathryn Zito 2
Highlights – SJ – Emma Elrod had 11 Rebounds and 3 Blocks, Kathryn Zito had 5 assists and 3 steals. Rahmia Johnston  had 9 Rebounds and 3 assists.

