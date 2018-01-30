HAN Live: Ridgefield at Wilton boys basketball, 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29

The Ridgefield Tigers and Wilton Warriors take their heated rivalry to the hardwood for FCIAC boys basketball on Tuesday and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

A special edition Nutmeg Sports pregame show will begin at 5 p.m. from Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House, with tip-off set for 5:15. The game is available on HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The last time these two teams met was in a double-overtime thriller in the 2017 FCIAC boys basketball championship game last March. The Tigers escapes with a 68-64 victory and claim the first conference title in school history.

Ridgefield (9-0 FCIAC, 10-2 overall) is picking up right where its left off from a season ago, entering Tuesday’s rivalry game in first place in the conference. Despite losing four key starters from last year’s team, the Tigers have been able to get great minutes from talented young players.

Head coach Andrew McClellan has his team disciplined on both ends of the floor and will rely on all-conference senior forward Brendan McNamara to set the tone offensively.

The Warriors (5-3 FCIAC, 7-4 Overall) have reached the toughest stretch in their schedule. After losing Friday night to Trinity Catholic, 82-73, the Warriors’ next five games are against playoff teams.

Wilton, known for its three-point shooters, can be unstoppable when the outside shots are falling — but when the Warriors’ shots aren’t falling, the game can get out of hand quickly.

In his sixth season as head coach, Joel Geriak has taken the Warriors to five straight FCIAC postseason appearances, the only school in the conference to do that. Geriak will count on senior point guard Scott Cunningham to run the offense as he continues to have a stand out season for the Warriors.