Wrestling – Ludlowe 44, Norwalk 33

Posted by FCIAC on January 31, 2018

108 – Luis Zambrano (L) won by forfeit

115 – Yur Case (L) dec. Michael Campos, 14-8

122 – Sam White (N) dec. Everett Nash, 6-0

128 – Antonio Nicholas (L) won by forfeit

134 – Adam Arnaout (L) tech. fall Chase Larkin, 21-4

140 – Skyler Kwok (L) pinned Lensandro LeGuerra, 2:46

147 – Zach Taylor (L) pinned Nick Monteleone, 3:13

154 – Max Scwartz, (N) pinned Ben Zhao, 0:44

162 – Galeano Simon (N) won by forfeit

172 – Jakari Walker (N) won by forfeit

184 – Justin Hathaway (L) pin Axel Nicanor, 5:08

197 – Stan Goldlewski (L) pin Sandro Martinez, 3:39

222 – Peter Tsiropoulos (N) won by forfeit

287 – Brendan Farrell (N) won by forfeit

