HAN Live: FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, 4:30, Thursday

The FCIAC’s top indoor track and field athletes will compete in the 2018 FCIAC Championship meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday and the event will be carried live by the HAN Network starting at 4:30 p.m.

You can watch at FCIAC.net and HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The HAN Network will provide live coverage of all 26 boys and girls track events and live updates of the eight field events going on inside the track.

• Live updates of the results from each event are being provided by Payne’s Corner Timing and can be seen by clicking here.

The Danbury Hatters are the defending champions in both boys and girls track and field, and both Hatter teams claimed FCIAC West Division titles on Saturday. Results of the West meet can be seen by clicking here.

In the FCIAC East Division, the Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons won the girls championship, and the Fairfield-Warde Mustangs won the boys championship. Results of the East meet can be seen by clicking here.

For results from last winter’s FCIAC track and field championships, click here