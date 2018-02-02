Greenwich, Danbury capture FCIAC indoor track and field crowns

The Danbury Hatters and Greenwich Cardinals captured the first conference titles of the winter season at the FCIAC indoor track and field championships Thursday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Danbury boys team scored 88 points and won its fifth consecutive FCIAC indoor title, taking first place in four events along the way. Those wins came from Malcolm Going in the 600-meter run, Daniel Nichols in the 3,200-meter run, Chris Cledera in the 55-meter dash, and 4×400 relay team, which closed out the meet.

The Greenwich Cardinals’ girls team claimed its third FCIAC championship, scoring 122 points to beat out last year’s champ, Danbury, by 22. The Cards racked up a boatload of points in the relays, as they won the 4×200, 4×400 and sprint medley races. Defending their FCIAC titles were Emily Philippides in the 1,000-meter run, and Lia Zavattaro in the pole vault.

FCIAC Boys Indoor Track & Field Championship

1 – Danbury 88; 2 – Ridgefield 53; 3 – Staples 50; 4 – Warde 40; 5 – Trumbull 36; 6 – Ludlowe; 7 – New Canaan 30; 8 – Norwalk 28; 9 tie – Greenwich and Brien McMahon 25; 11 – Darien 20; 12 – Wilton 16; 13 – St. Joseph 11; 14 – Stamford 6; 15 – Westhill 2

FCIAC Girls Indoor Track & Field Championship

1 – Greenwich 122; 2 – Danbury 100; 3 – Ludlowe 72; 4 – Ridgefield 35; 5 – McMahon 29.67; 6 – St. Joseph 20.33; 7 – Trumbull 18; 8 – Norwalk 16; 8 – Wilton 14; 9 – New Canaan 13; 10 – Darien 10; 11 – Stamford 7; 12 – Staples 5, 13 – Warde 3

