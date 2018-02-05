HAN Live: Darien at Greenwich girls ice hockey, 5:30, Monday

Two of the top girls hockey teams in the state, and in the FCIAC, face off in a rematch of the 2017 FCIAC final on the HAN Network, Monday, Feb. 5, as the Darien Blue Wave travels to the Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink to face the Greenwich Cardinals.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 5:20 p.m., with the puck set to drop at 5:30 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net and HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Cardinals’ only loss in conference this season was a 1-0 decision against the Blue Wave Jan. 9. Greenwich is currently second in the FCIAC with a 9-1-0 conference mark, two points behind first-place New Canaan. Both the Cardinals and Rams have clinched FCIAC playoff berths.

Darien sits third in the conference with 14 points (7-2), but has seven regular-season games remaining including today, five of those in the FCIAC. Greenwich has five games remaining going into tonight, four in the FCIAC.

The Cardinals have given up 15 goals in 15 games, with four shutouts and seven games in which they surrendered only one goal.

Darien averages just over five goals per game, while allowing less than one (0.8), including six shutouts.