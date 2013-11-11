FCIAC
Boys Basketball – Wilton 63, Trumbull 50

Posted by FCIAC on February 6, 2018

Trumbull 11-11-13-15 50

Wilton 13-16-18-17 63

Trumbull: Chris Brown 5 2-2 13, Isaiah Johnson 1 0-0 2, JP Fromageot 1 0-0 2, JT Therriault 0 0-0 0, Cape Holden 0 1-2 1, Timmond Williams 7 2-4 16, Evan Gutkowski 6 1-2 13, Quentar Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-10 50

Wilton: Antonio Brancato 6 3-8 16, Nick Kronenberg 7 2-2 23, Robbie Hermann 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hyzy 1 0-0 2, Ryan Schriber 0 0-0 0, Zach Puzzi 0 0-0 0, Kyle Maatallah 3 0-0 7, Kyle Shifrin 0 0-0 0, Scott Cunningham 6 1-1 14. Totals 24 6-11 63

3-pointers: Trumbull – Brown; Wilton – Kronenberg 6, Brancato 1, Maatawah 1, Cunningham 1

Highlights: Trumbull – Brown 5 assists, Taylor 6 rebounds 5 assists, Gutkowski 9 rebounds, Williams 7 rebounds

