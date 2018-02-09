HAN Live: FCIAC Wrestling Championships, Friday and Saturday

The annual Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Championships will hit the mats at New Canaan High School this weekend, and the HAN Network will be there with live coverage on Friday and Saturday.

Coverage begins as the tournament kicks off at 4:30 p.m., Friday.

On Saturday, wrestling will resume at 10 a.m., with the 15 weight class championships to begin at approximately 4 p.m. The HAN Network will carry all the championship bouts live.

Click here for 2018 FCIAC Tournament Brackets

Both days of coverage can be seen at FCIAC.net, HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Mike Suppe, and Bill Bloxsom will provide full coverage of all FCIAC teams participating in the tournament. John Kovach will have interviews with wrestlers throughout the show.