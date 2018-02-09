FCIAC
FCIAC’s top wrestlers battle for championships (updated with brackets)

Posted by Bill Bloxsom on February 9, 2018 in News, Tournaments, Wrestling News ·

The FCIAC Wrestling Championships begin today at 4:30 p.m. at New Canaan High. Wrestling continues on Saturday with the finals scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Danbury High has won seven consecutive titles. Fairfield Warde placed second a year ago and the Mustangs are the last team to unseat the Hatters, winning in 2009-10 to snap a string of 23 Danbury titles.

Click here for 2018 FCIAC Tournament Brackets

The HAN Network will be providing live coverage of the tournament on both days, with beginning at 4:30 p.m., Friday. On Saturday, wrestling will resume at 10 a.m., with the 15 weight class championships to begin at approximately 4 p.m. The HAN Network will carry all the championship bouts live.

Both days of coverage can be seen at FCIAC.net, HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Danbury has 11 top-four seeds, followed by New Canaan (8), Warde (7), Westhill (6) and Trumbull (4).

The seedings are weighted by past performances.

Wilton junior Travis Longo (22-0) is the first seed at 106 pounds). Danbury sophomore Tyler Johnson (13-1) is seeded second, Trumbull sophomore Jack Ryan (27-2) third and Warde freshman Dylan Cruvinel (21-9) fourth.

At 113 pounds, Danbury junior Ben LeBlanc (13-0) is the first seed. Westhill junior Themy Barkas (20-4) is seeded second, Trumbull sophomore Brandon Neri-Jacobs (25-8) third and Staples sophomore Terry Brannigan (23-6) fourth.

Danbury senior Jakob Camacho is the top seed at 126 pounds. Wilton senior Nick Rende (25-3) is seeded second, Westhill sophomore Tommy Mazur (28-3) third and New Canaan freshman Justin Mastroianni (18-2) fourth.

At 132 pounds, Danbury junior Kyle Fields (13-2) is seeded first. Warde senior Alex Steele (26-2) is the second seed. Ridgefield senior Jess Walker (19-3) is third and New Canaan senior Luigi DeRubeis (20-3).

New Canaan sophomore Tyler Sung (20-0) is the top seed at 138 pound. Trumbull junior Matt Ryan (29-2) is second, Warde junior Noah Zuckerman (21-1) is third and Westhill sophomore Alex Edwards (23-7) fourth.

At 145 pounds, Stamford senior Garey Mendez (27-7) is the top seed. New Canaan junior Nate Sibbett (17-3) is the second seed, Ridgefield senior Peter Murray (29-6) third and Danbury senior Johnny Estevez (9-2) is fourth.

Danbury sophomore A.J. Kovacs (14-0) is the first seed at 152 pounds. Warde senior Kris Gjinaj (8-0) is the second seed, New Canaan junior Christian Sibbett (20-4) third and Ludlowe junior Eric Emmendor (27-7) fourth.

At 160 pounds, Warde junior Izaake Zuckerman (30-0) is the top seed. Ridgefield junior Simon Preston (30-2) is the second seed, Danbury senior David Pina (10-3) third and Ludlowe junior Thomas Murray (21-7) fourth.

Danbury senior Gino Baratta (13-2) is the top seed at 170 pounds. Wilton senior Zach Zeyher (23-4) is second, Stamford senior Jake Heerman (29-4) third and Norwalk sophomore Jakari Walker (16-6) fourth.

At 182 pounds, Greenwich junior Andrew Nanai (15-3 is seeded first. Trumbull junior Joe Palmieri (30-3) is the second seed, Ludlowe junior Stan Godlewski (27-7) third and McMahon senior Syrus Bradley (11-3) fourth.

Trumbull senior captain Brett Nutter (27-1) is the first seed at 195 pounds. Warde junior Joe Gjinaj (24-2) is second, McMahon sophomore Jeff Cocchia (20-4) third and New Canaan senior Andreas Moor (7-3) fourth.

At 220 pounds, New Canaan senior Nick Kortman (22-3) is the top seed. Danbury junior Dan Montez (12-2) is second, Westhill senior Josh Morris (19-8) third and McMahon freshman Dominick Almonte (9-5) fourth.

Staples junior George Harrington (29-0) is the first seed in the heavyweight division. New Canaan junior Jack Stewart (16-1) is second, Danbury sophomore Jordan Agosto (14-2) third and Westhill senior Christian Bier (20-6) fourth.

Danbury’s Jakob Camacho wrestles in the 120-pound weight class during the 2017 FCIAC tournament at New Canaan High School. Camacho is a No. 1 seed at 126 pounds this year. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

