HAN Live: The 2018 FCIAC Wrestling Championship Finals

The match-ups are set for the 2018 FCIAC weight class championship finals, which will get underway this afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. at New Canaan High School.
The HAN Network is carrying all 15 finals live and you can watch at FCIAC>net, HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, and John Kovach will be on the call tournament.
2018 FCIAC Joe Sikorski Wrestling Championships
132 – Kyle Field (Danbury) vs. Alex Steele (Warde)
138 – Tyler Sung (New Canaan) vs. Matt Ryan (Trumbull)
145 – Garey Mendez (Stamford) vs. Peter Murray (Ridgefield)
152 – AJ Kovacs (Danbury) vs. Kris Gjinaj (Warde)
160 – Izaake Zuckerman (Warde) vs. Simon Preston (Ridgefield)
170 – Gino Baratta (Danbury) vs. Zach Zether (Wilton)
182 – Andrew Nanai (Greenwich) vs. Joe Palmieri (Trumbull)
195 – Brett Nutter (Trumbull) vs. Joe Gjinaj (Warde)
220 – Nick Kortman (New Canaan) vs. Montez Osbey (Danbury)
285 – George Harrington (Staples) vs. Jack Stewart (New Canaan)
99 – Matt Lucas (Danbury) vs. Liam Knight (Danbury)
106 – Travis Longo (Wilton) vs. Tyler Johnson (Danbury)
113 – Ben LeBlanc (Danbury) vs. Brandon Neri-Jacobs (Trumbull)
120 – Ryan Jack (Danbury) vs. Chase Parrott (Westhill)
126 – Justin Mastroianni (New Canaan) vs. Nick Rende (Wilton)