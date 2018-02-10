HAN Live: The 2018 FCIAC Wrestling Championship Finals

The match-ups are set for the 2018 FCIAC weight class championship finals, which will get underway this afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. at New Canaan High School.

The HAN Network is carrying all 15 finals live and you can watch at FCIAC>net, HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, and John Kovach will be on the call tournament.

2018 FCIAC Joe Sikorski Wrestling Championships

132 – Kyle Field (Danbury) vs. Alex Steele (Warde)

138 – Tyler Sung (New Canaan) vs. Matt Ryan (Trumbull)

145 – Garey Mendez (Stamford) vs. Peter Murray (Ridgefield)

152 – AJ Kovacs (Danbury) vs. Kris Gjinaj (Warde)

160 – Izaake Zuckerman (Warde) vs. Simon Preston (Ridgefield)

170 – Gino Baratta (Danbury) vs. Zach Zether (Wilton)

182 – Andrew Nanai (Greenwich) vs. Joe Palmieri (Trumbull)

195 – Brett Nutter (Trumbull) vs. Joe Gjinaj (Warde)

220 – Nick Kortman (New Canaan) vs. Montez Osbey (Danbury)

285 – George Harrington (Staples) vs. Jack Stewart (New Canaan)

99 – Matt Lucas (Danbury) vs. Liam Knight (Danbury)

106 – Travis Longo (Wilton) vs. Tyler Johnson (Danbury)

113 – Ben LeBlanc (Danbury) vs. Brandon Neri-Jacobs (Trumbull)

120 – Ryan Jack (Danbury) vs. Chase Parrott (Westhill)

126 – Justin Mastroianni (New Canaan) vs. Nick Rende (Wilton)