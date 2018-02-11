Greenwich Cardinals claim FCIAC gymnastics three-peat; Trumbull is close second

The Greenwich Cardinals edged ahead of the Trumbull Eagles by less than a half-point to claim their third consecutive FCIAC gymnastics championship Saturday at Westhill High School.

The Cardinals, who were led by senior Adnerys De Jesus, the all-around champion, scored 144.0 with the Eagles an extremely close second with a 143.65.

The Ludlowe Falcons took third place at 136, with the next four finishers separated by just over 10 points: Wilton in fourth (134.1), Darien in fifth (128.5), Staples in sixth (128.05), and Warde in seventh (123.95). New Canaan (112.75) and Westhill (112.5) were eighth and ninth, respectively.

De Jesus won the all-around championship with a score of 37.65, squeaking out the victory over Trumbull’s Samantha Markland, who was second at 37.5. Greenwich’s Kelsey Fedorko (36.65), Trumbull’s Natalie Smerling (36.15) and Merritt Stevenson (35.75), and Wilton’s Jessica Olin (35.35) all placed in the top six.

