FCIAC Boys Basketball Playoffs: Nine teams battle for eight spots in final week

The FCIAC boys basketball quarterfinals are just six days away and the pieces of the playoff puzzle will be put together over the next three days.

Three teams have clinched spots, including defending league champion Ridgefield Tigers, along with the Danbury Hatters and Trinity Catholic Crusaders. The rest of the contenders — a field of six teams battling for five spots — are separated by just one game with all having two games to play.

Here’s a look at the nine possible playoff teams.

1 – Ridgefield Tigers (13-1 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Westhill and Warde

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 6-1

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 15-3, 8th in Div. I

The defending league champion, Ridgefield is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed, as it already owns tiebreakers against Danbury and Trinity Catholic. The Tigers could wrap up the top seed as soon as Monday evening against Westhill, with a tough Warde Mustangs team on deck for Wednesday.

2 – Danbury (13-2 FCIAC)

Game Remaining: At Trumbull

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 5-2

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 16-2, 6th in Div. I

The Hatters have clinched a spot in the FCIAC’s top three with just one league game remaining on their schedule: A Wednesday evening home contest against a Trumbull team which is fighting for a playoff berth. Danbury’s two losses are against Ridgefield and Trinity, which is currently in third place with two games on its schedule. If the Hatters win against Trumbull, they can move up to No. 1 only if Ridgefield loses twice, or No. 2 if Trinity splits its final two games. Otherwise, the Hatters will finish at No. 3.

3 – Trinity Catholic (12-2 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: At Greenwich and Stamford

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 5-2

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 14-4, 11th in Div. I

The Crusaders had won nine straight before losing to Bridgeport Central, 81-79, last Monday. They rebounded nicely, topping Trumbull 68-63 and then defeating Career 64-61 in a non-league game to close out the week. Like Danbury, Trinity only has a shot at the No. 1 seed if Ridgefield loses twice this week. Otherwise, if the Crusaders win twice, or if they split and Danbury loses to Trumbull, the Crusaders are No. 2. A Danbury win and one Trinity loss will leave the Crusaders in the third spot.

4 – Bridgeport Central (10-4 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: At Trumbull and Brien McMahon

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 3-4

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 11-6, 14th in Div. II

Central is tied with Stamford and Warde at 10-4, but the Hilltoppers own that three-way tiebreaker based on the quality wins criteria — they defeated Trinity Catholic. The Hilltoppers have a couple of tough games this week, playing road games at a Trumbull team which is fighting to make the FCIAC playoffs, and a Brien McMahon team which is one win from a state tournament bid. Central wins head-to-head tiebreakers with Trinity, Stamford and Wilton, but loses tiebreakers with Warde and Norwalk.

5 – Stamford (10-4 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Wilton and Trinity

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 2-4

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 12-6, 13th in Div. II

The Black Knights are closing out the season with five of six games against FCIAC playoff contenders, and have gone 2-1 in the first three: Beating Warde and Norwalk while losing to Central last Wednesday. Stamford has two big games this week, as it hosts Wilton, which is one game back in standings, and city rival Trinity Catholic. The Knights have defeated Warde and Norwalk, but lost to Trumbull and Central.

6 – Warde (10-4 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: At McMahon and Ridgefield

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 3-4

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 11-7, 18th in Div. II

The Mustangs were unbeaten through their first seven FCIAC games, but stumbled with four losses in five games to drop back in the pack. They’ve won their last two, and close with road games at McMahon and Ridgefield. Warde has defeated Norwalk, Central and Wilton, but lost to Trinity, Stamford and Trumbull

7 – Norwalk (9-5 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: At Ludlowe and Darien

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 3-5

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 11-7, 17th in Div. II

The Bears have lost three games to FCIAC playoff contenders in their last five contests, and finish with two road games at Ludlowe and at a Darien Blue Wave team which has qualified for the states. Norwalk has beaten Wilton and Trumbull, putting it in a decent spot to qualify for the FCIAC playoffs.

8 – Wilton (9-5 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: At Stamford and Ludlowe

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 2-5

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 12-6, 11th in Div. II

The Warriors have struggled against possible FCIAC playoff teams, but they are the only team with a league victory over Ridgefield this winter. Wilton closes the season at Stamford and Ludlowe, and owns a key tiebreaker with its win over Trumbull earlier this month.

9 – Trumbull (9-5 FCIAC)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Central and Danbury

Record vs. possible FCIAC playoff teams: 2-4

Overall Record and state playoff ranking: 13-5, 12th in Div. I

The last few weeks of the Eagles’ season is a who’s who of playoff contenders, as they close with six straight games against possible FCIAC tournament teams. They dropped two last week to Norwalk and Trinity, and square off against Central and Danbury this week. The Eagles’ two tiebreaker wins are against Stamford and Warde, while they lose tibreakers to Wilton and Norwalk.