FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
College News
February 16, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Former FCIAC football players starring on the college stage

Former New Canaan football star Zach Allen had an excellent year at defensive end as one of Boston College’s best players and former Trinity Catholic star Thomas Costigan was selected the Northeast Conference…

August 7, 2017 · Bob Greeney

Former FCIAC boys lacrosse stars light up college stage

Former New Canaan lacrosse star Tom Carey had a superb year as a starting goalie who helped lead Ohio State to the championship game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament and…

July 25, 2017 · Bob Greeney

College ranks filled with past FCIAC girls lacrosse standouts

Former New Canaan star Olivia Hompe wrapped up her great career at Princeton University by earning First-Team All-America honors to highlight the many achievements of former FCIAC girls lacrosse players who have continued…

May 14, 2017 · Bob Greeney

College Round-Up: Former FCIAC girls basketball stars light up college courts

There are many former FCIAC girls basketball players who had successful careers in high school and plenty of them have continued to pursue their passion for hoops as student-athletes at their respective colleges.…

April 24, 2017 · Bob Greeney

College Round-Up: FCIAC grads starred on the basketball courts

There were many former FCIAC boys basketball players who and had much success as high school hoopers and they continued to pursue their passion for the sport as student-athletes at their respective colleges…

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress