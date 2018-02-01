FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Boys Track
February 1, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Click here for a pdf file of the complete results

January 27, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC West track and field championship results

Click here for a pdf of the complete results

January 27, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC East track and field championship results

Click here for a pdf of the complete results

May 31, 2017 · FCIAC

FCIAC’s state playoff scoreboard for Wed., May 31

Baseball Class LL Tournament, Second Round Ludlowe 4, Southington 0 Danbury 8, New Milford 1 Ridgefield 3, Naugatuck 1 Westhill 5, Conard 3 Staples 3, Wilton 0 Class L Tournament, Second Round Fitch 5, New Canaan…

May 25, 2017 · FCIAC

FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championship results

Team scores 1 – Danbury 127.5; 2 – Staples 94.5; 3 – Trumbull 77.5; 4 – Ridgefield 56; 5 – Warde 54; 6 – New Canaan 42; 7 – Darien 40.5; 8 –…

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress