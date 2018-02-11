FCIAC
Gymnastics
February 11, 2018 · Dave Stewart

2018 FCIAC Gymnastics Championship Results

Team Scores 1 – Greenwich 144.0; 2 – Trumbull 143.65; 3 – Ludlowe 136.0; 4 – Wilton 134.1; 5 – Darien 128.5; 6 – Staples 128.05; 7 – Warde 123.95; 8 – New…

February 7, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Below is the FCIAC scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 6. Statistics are included where provided Boys Basketball Stamford 59, Warde 54 Stamford 5-17-11-26 59 Warde 10-14-18-12 54 Stamford: Josh Thervil 6 2-4 15, Harry Constantine 1…

February 2, 2018 · FCIAC

Gymnastics – Greenwich 147.65, Trumbull 143.7

Adnerys De Jesus has scored over 1,000 points in her 3 years as a member of the Cardinals’ team

January 25, 2018 · Dave Stewart

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Wednesday, Jan. 24

Below is the girls and boys ice hockey, girls and boys girls basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, and gymnastics scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 24. Statistics are included where provided. Girls Ice Hockey New Canaan…

January 25, 2018 · FCIAC

Gymnastics – Greenwich 140.3, Darien 134.85, New Canaan 112.55

