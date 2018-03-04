2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results
Team Scores 1 – Greenwich 432.5; 2 – Staples 395; 3 – Ridgefield 334; 4 – Darien 281.5; 5 – New Canaan 227; 6 – Norwalk/McMahon 153; 7 – Westhill/Stamfort 116; 8 –…
2018 FCIAC Boys Diving Championships
Click here for a pdf of the diving finals results
2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results and seeds for finals
Click here for a pdf file of the preliminary results Click here for a pdf of the final seedings Schedule for the finals: Diving Championships at Westhill HS, 4:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 28…
Boys Swimming & Diving – Norwalk 92, Shelton 73
200 Medley Relay Norwalk – 1:46.46 Shelton – 1:50.07 Norwalk – 1:52.28 200 Free Norwalk – Velazquez – 1:52.86 Norwalk – Dauser – 1:55.17 Shelton -Barber – 1:55.57 200 IM Norwalk – Roldan…
Swimming & Diving – New Canaan 99, Darien 87
200 Medley Relay 1 – Darien (Spencer Erickson, John Barsanti, Connor Martin, Connor Zielinski), 1:42.17 2 – New Canaan (Daniel Lu, Peter Sloan, Richard Ettinger, Brian Harrell), 1:42.19 3 – Darien (Scotty Tuck,…