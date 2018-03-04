FCIAC
Boys Swimming
March 4, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results

Team Scores 1 – Greenwich 432.5; 2 – Staples 395; 3 – Ridgefield 334; 4 – Darien 281.5; 5 – New Canaan 227; 6 – Norwalk/McMahon 153; 7 – Westhill/Stamfort 116; 8 –…

March 1, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Boys Diving Championships

Click here for a pdf of the diving finals results

February 28, 2018 · Dave Stewart

2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results and seeds for finals

Click here for a pdf file of the preliminary results Click here for a pdf of the final seedings Schedule for the finals: Diving Championships at Westhill HS, 4:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 28…

February 17, 2018 · FCIAC

Boys Swimming & Diving – Norwalk 92, Shelton 73

200 Medley Relay Norwalk – 1:46.46 Shelton  – 1:50.07 Norwalk – 1:52.28 200 Free Norwalk – Velazquez – 1:52.86 Norwalk – Dauser  – 1:55.17 Shelton  -Barber  – 1:55.57 200 IM Norwalk – Roldan…

February 2, 2018 · FCIAC

Swimming & Diving – New Canaan 99, Darien 87

200 Medley Relay 1 – Darien (Spencer Erickson, John Barsanti, Connor Martin, Connor Zielinski), 1:42.17 2 – New Canaan (Daniel Lu, Peter Sloan, Richard Ettinger, Brian Harrell), 1:42.19 3 – Darien (Scotty Tuck,…

