Wrestling
February 10, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Wrestling Tournament results and full brackets

Click here for the complete brackets Team Scores 1 – Danbury 242; 2 – Warde 202; 3 – New Canaan 168; 4 – Trumbull 130.5; 5 – Wilton 116; 6 – Ridgefield 91;…

February 9, 2018 · Dave Stewart

2018 FCIAC Wrestling Tournament updated brackets

Click here for a pdf file of the updated brackets following Friday’s wrestling

February 7, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Below is the FCIAC scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 6. Statistics are included where provided Boys Basketball Stamford 59, Warde 54 Stamford 5-17-11-26 59 Warde 10-14-18-12 54 Stamford: Josh Thervil 6 2-4 15, Harry Constantine 1…

February 4, 2018 · FCIAC

Wrestling – Warde 56, Fitch 23

106 – Dylan Cruvinel (W) dec. Aiden Robertson, 5-4 113 – Kosman (F) tech fall Reber Shukri, 22-5 120 – Cole Shaughnessy (W) pinned Finn Koehler, 0:37 126 – Letellier (F) won by…

February 4, 2018 · FCIAC

Wrestling – Warde 75, Stamford 0

106 – Dylan Cruvinel (W) pinned Brendan Leung, 3:55 113 – Reber Shukri (W) pinned Christie, 0:59 120 – Cole Shaughnessy (W) dec. Billy Griffin, 8-0 126 – Nate Cuoco (W) dec. Ryan…

