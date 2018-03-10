Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule CHSGHA Girls Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard & Schedule First Round Monday, Feb. 26 West Haven/SHA 4, Hall/Conard 0 Tuesday, Feb. 27 Simsbury 4, Hamden 1 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 4, Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 0 Branford/East Haven/North…

State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9 Friday, March 9 CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals Darien 3, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 0-0-1 1 Darien 0-2-1 3 New Canaan: Liz McCarthy 1 goal; Anika Curri 1 assist Darien: Kate…

2018 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Awards First Team Kieran Smith, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke Luke Hruska, Ridgefield – 200…

Greenwich girls, Danbury boys lead FCIAC track and field stars at championships NEW HAVEN – The Greenwich girls and Danbury boys’ indoor track and field teams had Triple Crown seasons after they both recently added the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open and CIAC Class…