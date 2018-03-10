Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule
CHSGHA Girls Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard & Schedule First Round Monday, Feb. 26 West Haven/SHA 4, Hall/Conard 0 Tuesday, Feb. 27 Simsbury 4, Hamden 1 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 4, Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 0 Branford/East Haven/North…
State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9
Friday, March 9 CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals Darien 3, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 0-0-1 1 Darien 0-2-1 3 New Canaan: Liz McCarthy 1 goal; Anika Curri 1 assist Darien: Kate…
2018 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Awards
First Team Kieran Smith, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke Luke Hruska, Ridgefield – 200…
Greenwich girls, Danbury boys lead FCIAC track and field stars at championships
NEW HAVEN – The Greenwich girls and Danbury boys’ indoor track and field teams had Triple Crown seasons after they both recently added the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open and CIAC Class…
March is National Athletic Trainer Month
The month of March is National Athletic Trainer Month. All 17 of our FCIAC member schools have highly qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student athlete injuries as…