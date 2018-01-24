Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships
The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…
Wilton’s McCormick, Staples boys lead FCIAC in Open and NE cross country meets
Wilton High School senior cross country runner Morgan McCormick became a Triple Crown winner as she continues to have great finish to her excellent career while the Staples boys team put the wraps…
2017 All-FCIAC Girls Cross Country Awards
All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. First Team (Top 15…
2017 All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country Awards
All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. First Team (Top 15…
Staples claims Class LL cross country crown as FCIAC runners excel in States
Three seniors finished in places 5-7 to help Staples defend its CIAC Boys Class LL cross country championships in convincing fashion, Wilton senior Morgan McCormick defended her Class L individual title and Greenwich was…