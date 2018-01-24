FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Cross Country News
January 24, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships

The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…

November 17, 2017 · Bob Greeney

Wilton’s McCormick, Staples boys lead FCIAC in Open and NE cross country meets

Wilton High School senior cross country runner Morgan McCormick became a Triple Crown winner as she continues to have great finish to her excellent career while the Staples boys team put the wraps…

November 5, 2017 · FCIAC

2017 All-FCIAC Girls Cross Country Awards

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com. First Team (Top 15…

November 5, 2017 · FCIAC

2017 All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country Awards

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director, at dave@newcanaansports.com. First Team (Top 15…

November 2, 2017 · Bob Greeney

Staples claims Class LL cross country crown as FCIAC runners excel in States

Three seniors finished in places 5-7 to help Staples defend its CIAC Boys Class LL cross country championships in convincing fashion, Wilton senior Morgan McCormick defended her Class L individual title and Greenwich was…

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress