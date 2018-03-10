State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9 Friday, March 9 CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals Darien 3, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 0-0-1 1 Darien 0-2-1 3 New Canaan: Liz McCarthy 1 goal; Anika Curri 1 assist Darien: Kate…

Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9 The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to…

FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6 Monday, March 5 CIAC Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals Trumbull 40, Newtown 33 Newtown 12-5-3-13 33 Trumbull 11-12-13-4 40 Newtown: Cailin Wilson 0 1-2 1; Rylee Mulligan 3 0-0 6; Ali Kelleher…

Dunks and dribbles: The 2018 FCIAC boys basketball tournament Another interesting FCIAC boys basketball season wrapped up Thursday night when the Danbury Hatters defeated the Trumbull Eagles, 75-57, for the league championship at Wilton’s Zeoli Field House. It was Danbury’s first conference…