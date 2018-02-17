FCIAC
    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Cheerleading News
February 17, 2018 · FCIAC

Danbury Hatters claim second straight FCIAC cheerleading crown

The Danbury Hatters captured their second consecutive FCIAC cheerleading championship, edging the Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons by fewer than five points during the annual conference competition on Feb. 3 at Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House.…

February 12, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships

All Girl Division: (top 5) 1 – Danbury 88.7 – Grand Champions 2 – Fairfield Ludlowe – 84.35 3 – Fairfield Warde – 82.35 4 – St. Joseph – 78 5 – Brien…

December 19, 2017 · Dave Stewart

HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Warde Mustangs

The HAN Network visited FCIAC schools during the preseason as they were getting ready for the 2017-18 winter season. The tour’s fifth day, Friday, Dec. 8, featured visits with the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers,…

December 19, 2017 · FCIAC

HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers

The HAN Network visited FCIAC schools during the preseason as they were getting ready for the 2017-18 winter season. The tour’s fifth day, Friday, Dec. 8, featured visits with the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers,…

December 15, 2017 · Dave Stewart

HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Wilton Warriors

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season. The tour’s fourth day, Thursday, Dec. 7, featured visits with the Wilton Warriors and the New…

