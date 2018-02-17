Danbury Hatters claim second straight FCIAC cheerleading crown
The Danbury Hatters captured their second consecutive FCIAC cheerleading championship, edging the Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons by fewer than five points during the annual conference competition on Feb. 3 at Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House.…
2018 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships
All Girl Division: (top 5) 1 – Danbury 88.7 – Grand Champions 2 – Fairfield Ludlowe – 84.35 3 – Fairfield Warde – 82.35 4 – St. Joseph – 78 5 – Brien…
