Gymnastics News
February 11, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Greenwich Cardinals claim FCIAC gymnastics three-peat; Trumbull is close second

The Greenwich Cardinals edged ahead of the Trumbull Eagles by less than a half-point to claim their third consecutive FCIAC gymnastics championship Saturday at Westhill High School. The Cardinals, who were led by…

February 7, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Below is the FCIAC scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 6. Statistics are included where provided Boys Basketball Stamford 59, Warde 54 Stamford 5-17-11-26 59 Warde 10-14-18-12 54 Stamford: Josh Thervil 6 2-4 15, Harry Constantine 1…

February 3, 2018 · Dave Stewart

FCIAC gymnastics championship moved to Westhill on Feb. 10

The FCIAC gymnastics championships have been moved to Westhill High School on Saturday, Feb. 10. The start time for the meet will remain 10 a.m. The gymnastics championships were originally going to be…

January 25, 2018 · Dave Stewart

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Wednesday, Jan. 24

Below is the girls and boys ice hockey, girls and boys girls basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, and gymnastics scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 24. Statistics are included where provided. Girls Ice Hockey New Canaan…

January 24, 2018 · Dave Stewart

FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Below is the boys and girls basketball, girls ice hockey, swimming and diving, and gymnastics scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23. Statistics are included where provided. Boys Basketball Warde 67, New Canaan 47 Fairfield Warde…

