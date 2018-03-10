Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule
CHSGHA Girls Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard & Schedule First Round Monday, Feb. 26 West Haven/SHA 4, Hall/Conard 0 Tuesday, Feb. 27 Simsbury 4, Hamden 1 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 4, Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 0 Branford/East Haven/North…
State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9
Friday, March 9 CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals Darien 3, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 0-0-1 1 Darien 0-2-1 3 New Canaan: Liz McCarthy 1 goal; Anika Curri 1 assist Darien: Kate…
Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9
The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to…
FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6
Monday, March 5 CIAC Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals Trumbull 40, Newtown 33 Newtown 12-5-3-13 33 Trumbull 11-12-13-4 40 Newtown: Cailin Wilson 0 1-2 1; Rylee Mulligan 3 0-0 6; Ali Kelleher…
2018 CHSGHA All-State Girls Ice Hockey Awards
Click here for a pdf file of the awards