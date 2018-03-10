FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Ice Hockey News
March 10, 2018 · FCIAC

Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule

CHSGHA Girls Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard & Schedule First Round Monday, Feb. 26 West Haven/SHA 4, Hall/Conard 0 Tuesday, Feb. 27 Simsbury 4, Hamden 1 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 4, Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 0 Branford/East Haven/North…

March 10, 2018 · Dave Stewart

State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9

Friday, March 9 CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals Darien 3, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 0-0-1 1 Darien 0-2-1 3 New Canaan: Liz McCarthy 1 goal; Anika Curri 1 assist Darien: Kate…

March 8, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9

The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to…

March 7, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6

  Monday, March 5 CIAC Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals Trumbull 40, Newtown 33 Newtown 12-5-3-13 33 Trumbull 11-12-13-4 40 Newtown: Cailin Wilson 0 1-2 1; Rylee Mulligan 3 0-0 6; Ali Kelleher…

March 5, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 CHSGHA All-State Girls Ice Hockey Awards

Click here for a pdf file of the awards

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress