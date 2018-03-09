FCIAC
Track & Field News
March 9, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Greenwich girls, Danbury boys lead FCIAC track and field stars at championships

NEW HAVEN – The Greenwich girls and Danbury boys’ indoor track and field teams had Triple Crown seasons after they both recently added the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open and CIAC Class…

February 2, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Greenwich, Danbury capture FCIAC indoor track and field crowns

The Danbury Hatters and Greenwich Cardinals captured the first conference titles of the winter season at the FCIAC indoor track and field championships Thursday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.…

February 1, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Click here for a pdf file of the complete results

February 1, 2018 · Dave Stewart

HAN Live: FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, 4:30, Thursday

The FCIAC’s top indoor track and field athletes will compete in the 2018 FCIAC Championship meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday and the event will be carried…

February 1, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Results from the FCIAC track & Field championships

The FCIAC indoor track and field championships are being held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven today and updated results are being provided via Payne’s Corner Timing • For the complete…

