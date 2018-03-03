FCIAC
Wrestling News
March 3, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Jack wins championship, Mastroianni runner-up at New England wrestling tournament: Nine FCIAC stars place

Updated 11 p.m.: Ryan Jack of Danbury won a New England championship this weekend, going 4-0 in the 120-pound weight class and defeating Jack Darling of Masconomet High School of Mass. 3-1 in the final…

February 26, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Danbury claims State Open wrestling title; Five FCIAC wrestlers crowned

The FCIAC scored five individual champions and the Danbury Hatters captured the team tite for the second consecutive season at the CIAC State Open wrestling tournament, held this weekend at the Floyd Little…

February 10, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Wrestling Tournament results and full brackets

Click here for the complete brackets Team Scores 1 – Danbury 242; 2 – Warde 202; 3 – New Canaan 168; 4 – Trumbull 130.5; 5 – Wilton 116; 6 – Ridgefield 91;…

February 10, 2018 · Dave Stewart

HAN Live: The 2018 FCIAC Wrestling Championship Finals

The match-ups are set for the 2018 FCIAC weight class championship finals, which will get underway this afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. at New Canaan High School. The HAN Network is carrying all…

February 9, 2018 · Dave Stewart

2018 FCIAC Wrestling Tournament updated brackets

Click here for a pdf file of the updated brackets following Friday’s wrestling

