UConn’s Ashley Rich, a Westhill grad, receives Elite 90 honors Ashley Rich, a former field hockey star for Westhill High School, had quite the rewarding and memorable fall as a student-athlete for the University of Connecticut women’s field hockey team. Rich will now…

Story links from the FCIAC’s state championships on Saturday Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1 • Ridgefield Press – History-makers: Ridgefield beats Staples, wins first state title • News Times – Ridgefield tops Staples for Class LL title Class L…

State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference. In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship…

The State Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball Finals by the numbers Eight FCIAC teams will be playing in the CIAC finals for girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey titles on Saturday, Nov. 18, with teams from six schools in action. Here’s a look at some stats on…