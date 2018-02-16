Former FCIAC football players starring on the college stage
Former New Canaan football star Zach Allen had an excellent year at defensive end as one of Boston College’s best players and former Trinity Catholic star Thomas Costigan was selected the Northeast Conference…
Marce Petroccio returns home to coach Trumbull football
Trumbull Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gary Cialfi dialed the number; Marce Petroccio picked up on the other end. Last night’s phone conversation between the pair may have been brief, but the message was…
Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships
The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…
Darien tops final football poll for third consecutive season
Darien three-peated as the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Football Playoffs champion and, consequently, coach Rob Trifone’s Blue Wave was voted No. 1 in the Final 2017 GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10.…
2017 All-FCIAC Football Awards (Slideshow)
First Team Offense QB