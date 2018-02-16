FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Football News
February 16, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Former FCIAC football players starring on the college stage

Former New Canaan football star Zach Allen had an excellent year at defensive end as one of Boston College’s best players and former Trinity Catholic star Thomas Costigan was selected the Northeast Conference…

January 26, 2018 · Bill Bloxsom

Marce Petroccio returns home to coach Trumbull football

Trumbull Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gary Cialfi dialed the number; Marce Petroccio picked up on the other end. Last night’s phone conversation between the pair may have been brief, but the message was…

January 24, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships

The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…

December 16, 2017 · Bob Greeney

Darien tops final football poll for third consecutive season

Darien three-peated as the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Football Playoffs champion and, consequently, coach Rob Trifone’s Blue Wave was voted No. 1 in the Final 2017 GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10.…

December 16, 2017 · FCIAC

2017 All-FCIAC Football Awards (Slideshow)

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com. First Team Offense QB…

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress