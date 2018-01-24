FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Soccer News
January 24, 2018 · Bob Greeney

Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships

The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…

December 7, 2017 · Dave Stewart

FCIAC stars named to All-America, All-Region and All-State girls soccer teams

The FCIAC had an outstanding girls soccer season in 2017, with two state champions in Ridgefield (Class LL) and St. Joseph (Class L), three state finalists and four teams in the state semifinals.…

November 22, 2017 · FCIAC

FCIAC soccer captains raise funds for Yale in honor of Laci Lewis

This past July, a fellow FCIAC soccer player and current freshman on the St Joseph’s team, Laci Lewis, went into sudden cardiac arrest while at a soccer practice at the CFC Arena in…

November 19, 2017 · Dave Stewart

Story links from the FCIAC’s state championships on Saturday

Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1 • Ridgefield Press – History-makers: Ridgefield beats Staples, wins first state title • News Times – Ridgefield tops Staples for Class LL title Class L…

November 19, 2017 · Dave Stewart

State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball

The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference. In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship…

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress