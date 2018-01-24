Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships
The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…
FCIAC stars named to All-America, All-Region and All-State girls soccer teams
The FCIAC had an outstanding girls soccer season in 2017, with two state champions in Ridgefield (Class LL) and St. Joseph (Class L), three state finalists and four teams in the state semifinals.…
FCIAC soccer captains raise funds for Yale in honor of Laci Lewis
This past July, a fellow FCIAC soccer player and current freshman on the St Joseph’s team, Laci Lewis, went into sudden cardiac arrest while at a soccer practice at the CFC Arena in…
Story links from the FCIAC’s state championships on Saturday
Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1 • Ridgefield Press – History-makers: Ridgefield beats Staples, wins first state title • News Times – Ridgefield tops Staples for Class LL title Class L…
State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball
The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference. In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship…