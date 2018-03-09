FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Swimming News
March 9, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Awards

First Team Kieran Smith, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke Luke Hruska, Ridgefield – 200…

March 4, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results

Team Scores 1 – Greenwich 432.5; 2 – Staples 395; 3 – Ridgefield 334; 4 – Darien 281.5; 5 – New Canaan 227; 6 – Norwalk/McMahon 153; 7 – Westhill/Stamfort 116; 8 –…

March 3, 2018 · Dave Stewart

Full schedule update for boys and girls ice hockey, FCIAC swimming; boys hockey ticket info

Updated 2 p.m.: Power has still not been restored to the Darien Ice House, so the FCIAC boys ice hockey game between No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 1 Greenwich has been moved to…

March 1, 2018 · FCIAC

FCIAC boys swim final postponed to Saturday

Due to a problem with the Greenwich High School pool water, tonight’s FCIAC swimming championships have been postponed. The meet has been rescheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, at GHS, with warm-ups to begin…

March 1, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 FCIAC Boys Diving Championships

Click here for a pdf of the diving finals results

FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress