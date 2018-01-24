Legends of the fall season: FCIAC teams claimed nine state championships
The FCIAC once again gave display of its strength as a conference with some significant success during the fall sports season in the state tournaments and championship meets. The Darien and St. Joseph…
HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: New Canaan Rams
The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season. The tour’s fourth day, Thursday, Dec. 7, featured visits with the Wilton Warriors and the…
Story links from the FCIAC’s state championships on Saturday
Class LL Girls Soccer Championship – Ridgefield 2, Staples 1 • Ridgefield Press – History-makers: Ridgefield beats Staples, wins first state title • News Times – Ridgefield tops Staples for Class LL title Class L…
State tournament scoreboard: FCIAC teams win five titles in soccer, field hockey and volleyball
The FCIAC captured five state championships in girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Saturday, capping a tremendous fall season for the conference. In girls soccer, the Ridgefield Tigers won their first state championship…
The State Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball Finals by the numbers
Eight FCIAC teams will be playing in the CIAC finals for girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey titles on Saturday, Nov. 18, with teams from six schools in action. Here’s a look at some stats on…