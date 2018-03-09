FCIAC
Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56
Awards
March 9, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Awards

First Team Kieran Smith, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke Luke Hruska, Ridgefield – 200…

March 5, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 All-FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Awards

First Team Forwards Shea van den Broek, Jr., Darien Liz McCarthy, Sr., New Canaan Gianna Bruno, Sr., New Canaan Jen Kelly, Jr., Greenwich Sophia Mughal, Fr., Fairfield Erin Owens, Jr., Trumbull/St. Joseph Defense…

March 2, 2018 · FCIAC

2018 All-FCIAC Boys Basketball Awards

Player of the Year Sean Conway – Warde First Team Sean Conway – Warde Contavio Dutreil – Trinity Catholic Brendan McNamara – Ridgefield Jordan Brown – Danbury Tevin St. John – Stamford Tyrique…

December 22, 2017 · Bob Greeney

FCIAC Scholar-Athletes, November, 2017

  Danielle Nichols, Bridgeport Central This senior captain of both the cheerleading and softball teams has a 3.34 GPA while taking mostly AP and Honor classes. Danielle plans on continuing her cheerleading and…

December 16, 2017 · FCIAC

2017 All-FCIAC Football Awards (Slideshow)

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com. First Team Offense QB…

