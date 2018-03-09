2018 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Awards
First Team Kieran Smith, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke Luke Hruska, Ridgefield – 200…
2018 All-FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Awards
First Team Forwards Shea van den Broek, Jr., Darien Liz McCarthy, Sr., New Canaan Gianna Bruno, Sr., New Canaan Jen Kelly, Jr., Greenwich Sophia Mughal, Fr., Fairfield Erin Owens, Jr., Trumbull/St. Joseph Defense…
2018 All-FCIAC Boys Basketball Awards
Player of the Year Sean Conway – Warde First Team Sean Conway – Warde Contavio Dutreil – Trinity Catholic Brendan McNamara – Ridgefield Jordan Brown – Danbury Tevin St. John – Stamford Tyrique…
FCIAC Scholar-Athletes, November, 2017
Danielle Nichols, Bridgeport Central This senior captain of both the cheerleading and softball teams has a 3.34 GPA while taking mostly AP and Honor classes. Danielle plans on continuing her cheerleading and…
2017 All-FCIAC Football Awards (Slideshow)
All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com. First Team Offense QB…