The 2018-19 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships
Divisional Meets – Saturday, Jan. 26
Eastern Division at Wilton, 9:30 p.m.
Western Division at Staples, 10 a.m.
FCIAC Championship – Thursday, Jan. 31
At Floyd Little AC, New Haven, 4:30 p.m.
FCIAC Cheerleading Championship
Saturday, Feb. 2, at Wilton, 11 a.m.
FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan HS
Friday, Feb. 8
Opening rounds, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.
Finals, 4 p.m.
FCIAC Gymnastics Championship
Saturday, Feb. 9, at Westhill HS, 10 a.m.
FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 16 – Quarterfinals at Ludlowe HS
No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon
No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.
No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.
No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Semifinals
At Trumbull HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Thursday, Feb. 21 – Final
At Trumbull HS, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament
Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Semifinals
At Darien Ice House, 6 and 7:40 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Final
At Darien Ice House, 4 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Playdowns
At higher seeds, times TBA
No. 4 at No. 5; No. 6 at No. 3
Nos. 1 and 2 have byes
Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Semifinals
At top two seeds, times TBA
No. 4/5 winner at No. 1
No. 3/6 winner at No. 2
Saturday, Mar. 2 – Final
At Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals at Warde HS
No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon
No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.
No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.
No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Semifinals
At Wilton HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Thursday, Feb. 28 – Final
At Wilton HS, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23
Junior Varsity Swim Meet at Greenwich HS, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Diving Championship at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Swimming Championship at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.
FCIAC Cross Country Championships
Thursday, Oct. 18, at Waveny Park, New Canaan
Boys Champion: Staples Wreckers; Runner-Up: Danbury Hatters
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles
Girls Soccer Tournament
FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 25 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Wilton HS
Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT)
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Warde HS
Boys Soccer Tournament
FCIAC Boys Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer
Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals
Trumbull 0, Norwalk 0 (Trumbull wins 7-5 on PKs)
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS
Trumbull 0, Staples 0 (Trumbull wins 3-1 on PKs)
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Norwalk HS
Field Hockey Tournament
Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Brien McMahon HS
Volleyball Tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS
Saturday, Nov. 3 – Final at Ludlowe HS
Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament
Monday, Oct 29
Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 pm
Thursday, Nov. 1
Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.
The 2018 FCIAC Spring Tournaments Scoreboard and Stats
FCIAC Boys and Girls Track & Field Championships
Monday, May 21, at SCSU
Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters
FCIAC Baseball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Cubeta Stadium, May 24
Darien 7, Staples 4 (8 innings)
FCIAC Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, May 23
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21
Ludlowe 18, Ridgefield 3
Staples 6, Greenwich 4
Danbury 3, St. Joseph 1
Darien 1, Trumbull 0
FCIAC Softball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: St. Joseph Cadets
FCIAC Final Sacred Heart University, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, May 24
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 23
Stamford 15, Norwalk 3 (6 innings)
Trumbull 7, Warde 0
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, May 23
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Norwalk HS
FCIAC Semifinals at Norwalk HS, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23
FCIAC Semifinals, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23
FCIAC Semifinals, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Ludlowe HS, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, May 23
FCIAC Playdowns, May 21
Darien 3, New Canaan 0
Trumbull 3, Danbury 0