The 2018-19 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships

Divisional Meets – Saturday, Jan. 26

Eastern Division at Wilton, 9:30 p.m.

Western Division at Staples, 10 a.m.

FCIAC Championship – Thursday, Jan. 31

At Floyd Little AC, New Haven, 4:30 p.m.

FCIAC Cheerleading Championship

Saturday, Feb. 2, at Wilton, 11 a.m.

FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 8

Opening rounds, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.

Finals, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Gymnastics Championship

Saturday, Feb. 9, at Westhill HS, 10 a.m.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 16 – Quarterfinals at Ludlowe HS

No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Semifinals

At Trumbull HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Final

At Trumbull HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Semifinals

At Darien Ice House, 6 and 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Final

At Darien Ice House, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Playdowns

At higher seeds, times TBA

No. 4 at No. 5; No. 6 at No. 3

Nos. 1 and 2 have byes

Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Semifinals

At top two seeds, times TBA

No. 4/5 winner at No. 1

No. 3/6 winner at No. 2

Saturday, Mar. 2 – Final

At Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals at Warde HS

No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Semifinals

At Wilton HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Feb. 28 – Final

At Wilton HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23

Junior Varsity Swim Meet at Greenwich HS, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Diving Championship at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Swimming Championship at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Cross Country Championships

Thursday, Oct. 18, at Waveny Park, New Canaan

Boys Champion: Staples Wreckers; Runner-Up: Danbury Hatters

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles

Click here for the complete team and individual results for the boys meet

Click here for the complete team and individual results for the girls meet

Girls Soccer Tournament

FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Darien 2, Staples 0 (OT)

St. Joseph 2, McMahon 0

Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 0

New Canaan 1, Wilton 0

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Wilton HS

Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT)

New Canaan 5, Darien 0

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Warde HS

Ridgefield 1, New Canaan 0

Boys Soccer Tournament

FCIAC Boys Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer

Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals

Staples 1, Greenwich 0

Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 2

Trumbull 0, Norwalk 0 (Trumbull wins 7-5 on PKs)

Ludlowe 2, Warde 0

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Danbury 1, Ludlowe 0

Trumbull 0, Staples 0 (Trumbull wins 3-1 on PKs)

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Norwalk HS

Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT)

Field Hockey Tournament

Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals

Darien 2, Ridgefield 0

Staples 6, Warde 0

Greenwich 1, New Canaan 0

Norwalk 4, Wilton 1

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Staples 3, Norwalk 1

Darien 3, Greenwich 2

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Brien McMahon HS

Darien 2, Staples 1

Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Darien 3, Greenwich 0

Trumbull 3, Ridgefield 0

Ludlowe 3, St. Joseph 0

Westhill 3, Staples 0

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Westhill 3, Darien 2

Trumbull 3, Ludlowe 2

Saturday, Nov. 3 – Final at Ludlowe HS

Trumbull 3, Westhill 0

Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament

Monday, Oct 29

Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 pm

Thursday, Nov. 1

Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.

The 2018 FCIAC Spring Tournaments Scoreboard and Stats

FCIAC Boys and Girls Track & Field Championships

Monday, May 21, at SCSU

Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters

Click here for the complete team and individual results

FCIAC Baseball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Cubeta Stadium, May 24

Darien 7, Staples 4 (8 innings)

FCIAC Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, May 23

Darien 2, Ludlowe 0

Staples 3, Danbury 0

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21

Ludlowe 18, Ridgefield 3

Staples 6, Greenwich 4

Danbury 3, St. Joseph 1

Darien 1, Trumbull 0

FCIAC Softball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: St. Joseph Cadets

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final Sacred Heart University, May 25

St. Joseph 6, Trumbull 0

FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, May 24

St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 1

Trumbull 10, Stamford 6

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 23

Ludlowe 10, Staples 4

St. Joseph 3, Danbury 2

Stamford 15, Norwalk 3 (6 innings)

Trumbull 7, Warde 0

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS, May 25

Darien 13, New Canaan 12

FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, May 23

New Canaan 10, Ridgefield 6

Darien 17, Wilton 5

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21

Darien 20, Ludlowe 2

New Canaan 13, St. Joseph 3

Ridgefield 15, Greenwich 8

Wilton 8, Staples 4

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Norwalk HS

Darien 11, Wilton 10

FCIAC Semifinals at Norwalk HS, May 21

Wilton 10, New Canaan 8

Darien 14, Greenwich 7

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Darien 18, Staples 6

New Canaan 12, Ludlowe 5

Greenwich 13, Ridgefield 8

Wilton 14, Warde 4

FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23

Staples 4, Greenwich 3

FCIAC Semifinals, May 21

Staples 4, Darien 2

Greenwich 4, Ridgefield 1

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Staples 5, Wilton 0

Greenwich 4, Ludlowe 0

Darien 4, New Canaan 2

Ridgefield 7, Westhill 0

FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23

Staples 4, Darien 3

FCIAC Semifinals, May 21

Darien 6, New Canaan 1

Staples 7, Greenwich 0

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Darien 6, Westhill 1

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Greenwich 6, Ludlowe 1

Staples 7, Ridgefield 0

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

• Click the scores for stats •

FCIAC Final at Ludlowe HS, May 25

Staples 3, Ridgefield 0

FCIAC Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, May 23

Staples 3, Trumbull 0

Ridgefield 3, Darien 0

FCIAC Playdowns, May 21

Darien 3, New Canaan 0

Trumbull 3, Danbury 0