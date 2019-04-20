The 2019 FCIAC Spring Tournament Schedule

FCIAC Baseball Tournament

Friday, May 17

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Wednesday, May 22

Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Tournament

Friday, May 17

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, 3 and 5 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Wednesday, May 22

Final at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament

Saturday, May 18

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, TBA

Tuesday, May 21

Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, May 23

Final at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Friday, May 17

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, TBA

Monday, May 20

Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Wednesday, May 23

Final at at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament

Wednesday, May 15

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament

Tuesday, May 14

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament

Monday, May 20

Playdowns – No. 6 at No. 3; No. 5 at No. 4, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinals at Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Friday, May 24

Final at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Outdoor Track and Field

Tuesday, May 21

Championships at Southern Connecticut State University, 1:30 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Golf

Thursday, May 23

Chappa Tournament at Longshore, Westport, 8 a.m.

Thursday, May 30

FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, 12:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Golf

Thursday, May 30

FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 5

Guimares at Heritage Village GC, 1 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals at Warde HS

No. 3 Danbury 62, No. 6 Stamford 44

No. 2 Wilton 79, No. 7 Warde 77 (OT)

No. 5 Ridgefield 51, No. 4 New Canaan 44

No. 1 Trumbull 87, No. 8 St. Joseph 72

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Semifinals at Wilton HS

No. 3 Danbury 68, No. 2 Wilton 48

No. 5 Ridgefield 73, No. 1 Trumbull 66

Thursday, Feb. 28 – Final at Wilton HS

No. 5 Ridgefield 52, No. 3 Danbury 49

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Playdowns

No. 6 Greenwich 3, No. 3 New Canaan 2

No. 4 Westhill-Stamford 7, No. 5 Fairfield 4

No. 1 Ridgefield and No. 2 Darien have byes

Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Semifinals

No. 1 Ridgefield 8, No. 4 Westhill-Stamford 1

No. 6 Greenwich 2, No. 2 Darien 1 (2 OT)

Saturday, Mar. 2 – Final at Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich

No. 1 Ridgefield 8, No. 6 Greenwich 1

FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 16 – Quarterfinals at Ludlowe HS

No. 3 Trinity 57, No. 6 Ludlowe 50

No. 7 Ridgefield 41, No. 2 Trumbull 40

No. 4 Danbury 50, No. 5 Staples 41

No. 1 Norwalk 59, No. 8 Stamford 29

Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Semifinals At Trumbull HS

No. 1 Norwalk 49, No. 4 Danbury 36

No. 3 Trinity 50, No. 7 Ridgefield 35

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Final At Trumbull HS

No. 1 Norwalk 32, No. 3 Trinity 29

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Semifinals At Darien Ice House

No. 1 New Canaan 4, No. 4 Fairfield 0

No. 3 Greenwich 4, No. 2 Darien 3 (OT)

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Final At Darien Ice House

No. 1 New Canaan 3, No. 3 Greenwich 1

FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament

Champion: Greenwich Cardinals; Runner-up: New Canaan Rams

FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships

Divisional Meets – Saturday, Jan. 26

Eastern Division at Wilton

Boys Champion: Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: New Canaan Rams

Girls Champion: Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: Darien Blue Wave

Western Division at Staples

Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Brien McMahon Senators

FCIAC Championship – Thursday, Jan. 31 at Floyd Little AC, New Haven.

Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Ridgefield Tigers

FCIAC Cheerleading Championship

Grand Champion: Danbury Hatters

Girls Team Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers

Co-ed Team Champion: Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: Greenwich Cardinals

FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan HS

Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles

FCIAC Gymnastics Championship

Champion: Greenwich Cardinals; Runner-up: Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons

FCIAC FALL TOURNAMENTS

FCIAC Cross Country Championships

Thursday, Oct. 18, at Waveny Park, New Canaan

Boys Champion: Staples Wreckers; Runner-Up: Danbury Hatters

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles

Girls Soccer Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Darien 2, Staples 0 (OT)

St. Joseph 2, McMahon 0

Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 0

New Canaan 1, Wilton 0

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Wilton HS

Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT)

New Canaan 5, Darien 0

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Warde HS

Ridgefield 1, New Canaan 0

Boys Soccer Tournament

Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals

Staples 1, Greenwich 0

Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 2

Trumbull 0, Norwalk 0 (Trumbull wins 7-5 on PKs)

Ludlowe 2, Warde 0

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Danbury 1, Ludlowe 0

Trumbull 0, Staples 0 (Trumbull wins 3-1 on PKs)

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Norwalk HS

Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT)

Field Hockey Tournament

Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals

Darien 2, Ridgefield 0

Staples 6, Warde 0

Greenwich 1, New Canaan 0

Norwalk 4, Wilton 1

Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Staples 3, Norwalk 1

Darien 3, Greenwich 2

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Brien McMahon HS

Darien 2, Staples 1

Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Darien 3, Greenwich 0

Trumbull 3, Ridgefield 0

Ludlowe 3, St. Joseph 0

Westhill 3, Staples 0

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Westhill 3, Darien 2

Trumbull 3, Ludlowe 2

Saturday, Nov. 3 – Final at Ludlowe HS

Trumbull 3, Westhill 0

Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament

Monday, Oct 29

Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 pm

Thursday, Nov. 1

Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.

The 2018 FCIAC Spring Tournaments Scoreboard and Stats

FCIAC Boys and Girls Track & Field Championships

Monday, May 21, at SCSU

Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters

Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters

FCIAC Baseball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

FCIAC Final at Cubeta Stadium, May 24

Darien 7, Staples 4 (8 innings)

FCIAC Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, May 23

Darien 2, Ludlowe 0

Staples 3, Danbury 0

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21

Ludlowe 18, Ridgefield 3

Staples 6, Greenwich 4

Danbury 3, St. Joseph 1

Darien 1, Trumbull 0

FCIAC Softball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: St. Joseph Cadets

FCIAC Final Sacred Heart University, May 25

St. Joseph 6, Trumbull 0

FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, May 24

St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 1

Trumbull 10, Stamford 6

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 23

Ludlowe 10, Staples 4

St. Joseph 3, Danbury 2

Stamford 15, Norwalk 3 (6 innings)

Trumbull 7, Warde 0

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS, May 25

Darien 13, New Canaan 12

FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, May 23

New Canaan 10, Ridgefield 6

Darien 17, Wilton 5

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21

Darien 20, Ludlowe 2

New Canaan 13, St. Joseph 3

Ridgefield 15, Greenwich 8

Wilton 8, Staples 4

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave

FCIAC Final at Norwalk HS

Darien 11, Wilton 10

FCIAC Semifinals at Norwalk HS, May 21

Wilton 10, New Canaan 8

Darien 14, Greenwich 7

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Darien 18, Staples 6

New Canaan 12, Ludlowe 5

Greenwich 13, Ridgefield 8

Wilton 14, Warde 4

FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23

Staples 4, Greenwich 3

FCIAC Semifinals, May 21

Staples 4, Darien 2

Greenwich 4, Ridgefield 1

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Staples 5, Wilton 0

Greenwich 4, Ludlowe 0

Darien 4, New Canaan 2

Ridgefield 7, Westhill 0

FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23

Staples 4, Darien 3

FCIAC Semifinals, May 21

Darien 6, New Canaan 1

Staples 7, Greenwich 0

FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18

Darien 6, Westhill 1

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Greenwich 6, Ludlowe 1

Staples 7, Ridgefield 0

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament

FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers

FCIAC Final at Ludlowe HS, May 25

Staples 3, Ridgefield 0

FCIAC Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, May 23

Staples 3, Trumbull 0

Ridgefield 3, Darien 0

FCIAC Playdowns, May 21

Darien 3, New Canaan 0

Trumbull 3, Danbury 0