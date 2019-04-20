The 2019 FCIAC Spring Tournament Schedule

FCIAC Baseball Tournament
Friday, May 17
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 20
Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Wednesday, May 22
Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Softball Tournament
Friday, May 17
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 20
Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, 3 and 5 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Wednesday, May 22
Final at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament
Saturday, May 18
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, TBA
Tuesday, May 21
Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, May 23
Final at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament
Friday, May 17
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, TBA
Monday, May 20
Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Wednesday, May 23
Final at at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament
Wednesday, May 15
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament
Tuesday, May 14
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 20
Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament
Monday, May 20
Playdowns – No. 6 at No. 3; No. 5 at No. 4, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
Quarterfinals at Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Friday, May 24
Final at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Outdoor Track and Field
Tuesday, May 21
Championships at Southern Connecticut State University, 1:30 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Golf
Thursday, May 23
Chappa Tournament at Longshore, Westport, 8 a.m.
Thursday, May 30
FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, 12:30 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Golf
Thursday, May 30
FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, June 5
Guimares at Heritage Village GC, 1 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals at Warde HS
No. 3 Danbury 62, No. 6 Stamford 44
No. 2 Wilton 79, No. 7 Warde 77 (OT)
No. 5 Ridgefield 51, No. 4 New Canaan 44
No. 1 Trumbull 87, No. 8 St. Joseph 72
Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Semifinals at Wilton HS
No. 3 Danbury 68, No. 2 Wilton 48
No. 5 Ridgefield 73, No. 1 Trumbull 66
Thursday, Feb. 28 – Final at Wilton HS
No. 5 Ridgefield 52, No. 3 Danbury 49
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Playdowns
No. 6 Greenwich 3, No. 3 New Canaan 2
No. 4 Westhill-Stamford 7, No. 5 Fairfield 4
No. 1 Ridgefield and No. 2 Darien have byes
Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Semifinals
No. 1 Ridgefield 8, No. 4 Westhill-Stamford 1
No. 6 Greenwich 2, No. 2 Darien 1 (2 OT)
Saturday, Mar. 2 – Final at Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich
No. 1 Ridgefield 8, No. 6 Greenwich 1
FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 16 – Quarterfinals at Ludlowe HS
No. 3 Trinity 57, No. 6 Ludlowe 50
No. 7 Ridgefield 41, No. 2 Trumbull 40
No. 4 Danbury 50, No. 5 Staples 41
No. 1 Norwalk 59, No. 8 Stamford 29
Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Semifinals At Trumbull HS
No. 1 Norwalk 49, No. 4 Danbury 36
No. 3 Trinity 50, No. 7 Ridgefield 35
Thursday, Feb. 21 – Final At Trumbull HS
No. 1 Norwalk 32, No. 3 Trinity 29
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 21 – Semifinals At Darien Ice House
No. 1 New Canaan 4, No. 4 Fairfield 0
No. 3 Greenwich 4, No. 2 Darien 3 (OT)
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Final At Darien Ice House
No. 1 New Canaan 3, No. 3 Greenwich 1
FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament
Champion: Greenwich Cardinals; Runner-up: New Canaan Rams
FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships
Divisional Meets – Saturday, Jan. 26
Eastern Division at Wilton
Boys Champion: Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: New Canaan Rams
Girls Champion: Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: Darien Blue Wave
Western Division at Staples
Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Brien McMahon Senators
FCIAC Championship – Thursday, Jan. 31 at Floyd Little AC, New Haven.
Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Ridgefield Tigers
FCIAC Cheerleading Championship
Grand Champion: Danbury Hatters
Girls Team Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Staples Wreckers
Co-ed Team Champion: Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons; Runner-up: Greenwich Cardinals
FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan HS
Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles
FCIAC Gymnastics Championship
Champion: Greenwich Cardinals; Runner-up: Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons
FCIAC FALL TOURNAMENTS
FCIAC Cross Country Championships
Thursday, Oct. 18, at Waveny Park, New Canaan
Boys Champion: Staples Wreckers; Runner-Up: Danbury Hatters
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters; Runner-up: Trumbull Eagles
Girls Soccer Tournament
FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 25 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Wilton HS
Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 1 (2 OT)
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Warde HS
Boys Soccer Tournament
FCIAC Boys Soccer Tournament sponsored by Ole Soccer
Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals
Trumbull 0, Norwalk 0 (Trumbull wins 7-5 on PKs)
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS
Trumbull 0, Staples 0 (Trumbull wins 3-1 on PKs)
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Norwalk HS
Field Hockey Tournament
Friday, Oct. 26 – Quarterfinals
Monday, Oct. 29 – Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Final at Brien McMahon HS
Volleyball Tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS
Saturday, Nov. 3 – Final at Ludlowe HS
Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament
Monday, Oct 29
Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Swimming Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 pm
Thursday, Nov. 1
Swimming Finals at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.
The 2018 FCIAC Spring Tournaments Scoreboard and Stats
FCIAC Boys and Girls Track & Field Championships
Monday, May 21, at SCSU
Boys Champion: Danbury Hatters
Girls Champion: Danbury Hatters
FCIAC Baseball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Cubeta Stadium, May 24
Darien 7, Staples 4 (8 innings)
FCIAC Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, May 23
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21
Ludlowe 18, Ridgefield 3
Staples 6, Greenwich 4
Danbury 3, St. Joseph 1
Darien 1, Trumbull 0
FCIAC Softball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: St. Joseph Cadets
FCIAC Final Sacred Heart University, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, May 24
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 23
Stamford 15, Norwalk 3 (6 innings)
Trumbull 7, Warde 0
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, May 23
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 21
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Darien Blue Wave
FCIAC Final at Norwalk HS
FCIAC Semifinals at Norwalk HS, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23
FCIAC Semifinals, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Girls Tennis Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Wilton HS, May 23
FCIAC Semifinals, May 21
FCIAC Quarterfinals, May 17-18
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament
FCIAC Champion: Staples Wreckers
FCIAC Final at Ludlowe HS, May 25
FCIAC Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, May 23
FCIAC Playdowns, May 21
Darien 3, New Canaan 0
Trumbull 3, Danbury 0