Wilton football tops Trinity Catholic for winning season

WILTON — It was simply the best way to spend Thanksgiving morning.

The Wilton High School football team exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Trinity Catholic High, 40-18 Thursday before a chilled but appreciative crowd at Tom Fujitani Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The win locked up the second straight winning 6-4 season for Wilton and successful first year for Wilton coach E.J. DiNunzio.

“To see the effort every day from our kids in the face of so many injuries, I feel like we are the best 6-4 football team in the state,” DiNunzio said. “I wish we could have been healthier this season. But I know I couldn’t ask for more from these kids in my first season here.”

