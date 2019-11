FCIAC tournament tickets available from EventBrite

Tickets for all FCIAC tournament semifinal games, as well as the conference swim finals, are available through EventBrite.

Tournament t-shirts are also available.

Click here for the Eventbrite website link

FCIAC Tournament Schedule

Boys Soccer

Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Tues., Nov. 5, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final at Norwalk HS, Thurs., Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Semifinals at Wilton HS, Mon., Nov. 4, or Tues., Nov. 5, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final at Fairfield-Warde, Thurs., Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Mon., Nov. 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Final at Brien McMahon, Thurs., Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Thurs., Nov. 5, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Sat., Nov. 9, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Finals at Greenwich HS, Tues., Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m.