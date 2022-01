The 2021 FCIAC Winter Tournament Schedule

Indoor Track and Field

West Division Championships at Staples – Sat., Jan. 29

Boys meet at 10 a.m.; Girls meet at 1:30 p.m.

East Division Championships at Wilton – Sat., Jan. 29

Boys meet at 8 a.m.; Girls meet at Noon

FCIAC Championships – Thurs., Feb. 3, 4:30 p.m.

at Floyd Little AC, Hillhouse, New Haven

Cheerleading

Championship at Trumbull – Sat., Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Championship Tournament at New Canaan

Fri., Feb. 11

Trials, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12

Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.

Weight class finals, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Championships at GCA – Sat., Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Quarterfinals at Staples – Sat., Feb. 19

No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.

Semifinals at Trumbull – Tues., Feb. 22, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Trumbull – Thurs., Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Semifinals at Darien Ice House – Wed., Feb. 23, 6 and 7:40 p.m.

Final at Darien Ice House – Sat., Feb. 26, 3:50 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Sat., Feb. 26, times TBA

Note: Top six seeds are Div. I, No. 7 seed is first-place Div. II/III team, No. 8 seed is second place Div. II/III team.

Semifinals at higher seeds – Wed., March 2, times TBA

Final at Danbury Ice Arena – Sat., March 5, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Quarterfinals at Warde – Sat., Feb. 26

No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.

Semifinals at Wilton – Tues., March 1, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Wilton – Thurs., March 3, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Tues., March 1, 5:30 p.m.

Diving finals at Westhill – Wed., March 2, 5 p.m.

Swimming finals at Greenwich – Thurs., March 3, 6:30 pm

Fall, 2021, Tournament Results

Boys Golf

FCIAC Champion: New Canaan

Boys and Girls Cross Country

FCIAC Boys Team Champion: Ridgefield

FCIAC Boys Individual Champion: Nathan Cramer, Ludlowe

FCIAC Girls Team Champion: Ridgefield

FCIAC Girls Individual Champion: Katie Rector, Ridgefield

Girls Soccer

Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct. 28

St. Joseph 5, Greenwich 0

Staples 3, New Canaan 1

Wilton 1, Warde 0

Ludlowe 2, Ridgefield 1

Semifinals – Mon., Nov. 1, at Wilton

Staples 0, St. Joseph 0 (Staples wins 3-2 on PKs)

Wilton 0, Ludlowe (Wilton wins on PKs)

Final – Thurs., Nov. 4, at Warde

Staples 1, Wilton 0

FCIAC Champion: Staples

Field Hockey

Quarterfinals

Fri., Oct. 29

Darien 8, Trumbull 0

Sat., Oct. 30

New Canaan 5, Ludlowe 0

Staples 5, Wilton 4

Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1

Semifinals at Brien McMahon – Tues., Nov. 2

New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT)

Darien 2, Staples 1

Final at Brien McMahon – Thurs., Nov. 4

Darien 1, New Canaan 0 (2 OT)

FCIAC Champion: Darien

Boys Soccer

Quarterfinals

Fri., Oct. 29

Greenwich 1, Brien McMahon 1 (Greenwich wins on PKs)

Warde 2, Staples 0

Ridgefield 2, Darien 2 (Ridgefield wins 4-1 on PKs)

Sat., Oct. 30

Norwalk 2, Danbury 1

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Mon., Nov. 1

Greenwich 5, Ridgefield 1

Norwalk 0, Warde 0 (Norwalk wins 5-4 on PKs)

Final at Norwalk – Thurs., Nov. 4

Norwalk 1, Greenwich 0

FCIAC Champion: Norwalk

Volleyball

Quarterfinals – Tues, Nov. 2

Greenwich 3, Warde 0

Darien 3, St. Joseph 0

Ludlowe 3, Ridgefield 0

Trumbull 3, Wilton 0

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Thurs., Nov. 4

Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0

Darien 3, Ludlowe 0

Final at Ludlowe – Sat., Nov. 6

Greenwich 3, Darien 1 (25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22)

FCIAC Champion: Greenwich

Girls Swimming & Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Wed., Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Diving Finals at Westhill – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.

Swimming Finals at Greenwich – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Champion: Greenwich