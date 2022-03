The FCIAC boys ice hockey semifinals on Wednesday will be livestreamed

To go to the live streams, click the games below.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals, Wed., March 2

DAF Media: No. 1 Darien vs. No. 4 Ridgefield at Darien Ice House, 4 p.m.

Solu Broadcasting: No. 2 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Wonderland, 7:30 p.m.