Girls Basketball: St. Joseph and Wilton bid for state championships today

The St. Joseph Cadets and Wilton Warriors are playing for two girls basketball state championships on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The CIAC Class MM final will feature the top two seeds – No.2 St. Joseph and No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy – and will tip off at 3 p.m.

The CIAC Class L final will feature No. 12 Wilton vs. No. 2 East Hartford and will tip off at 6:15 p.m. Wilton knocked off top-eded Enfield 48-37 in the semifinals.

The games are being streamed by the NFHS Network and require a subscription.

Sunday, March 20

CIAC Girls Basketball Championships

Class MM Final: No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 SHA, 3 p.m. – click for livestream

Class LL Final: No. 12 Wilton vs. No. 2 East Hartford, 6:15 p.m. – click for livestream