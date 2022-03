The Darien Blue Wave will battle the Notre Dame-West Haven Green Knights for the CIAC Div. I boys ice hockey championship Tuesday at Quinnipiac’s People’s United Center.

The No. 6 Wave and top-seeded Notre Dame will face off at 6:30 p.m.

The game is being streamed by the NFHS Network and require a subscription.

Tuesday, March 22 –┬áCIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Championship

No. 6 Darien vs. No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven, 6:30 p.m. – Click for livestream link