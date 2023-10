FCIAC Fall, 2023, Tournament Schedule

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FCIAC Championships at Waveny Park, New Canaan, time TBA

Boys Golf

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Hap Holahan Tournament at Woodway CC, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

FCIAC Championship at Tashua Knolls 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Friday, Oct. 27

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Note: Games could be movie to Saturday if field conflict

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 2

Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 26

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at TBA,, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 2

Final at TBA, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Friday, Oct. 27

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Note: Games could be movie to Saturday if field conflict

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Brien McMahon, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 2

Final at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe, time TBA

Girls Swimming and Diving

Saturday, Oct. 28

JV Swim Meet at Greenwich HS, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Swim Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

FCIAC Diving Championship at Westhill, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

FCIAC Swim Finals at Greenwich HS, 3 p.m.