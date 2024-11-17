FCIAC captures four state championships this weekend, has 10 in Fall season

The FCIAC claimed four state championships during a weekend which included the CIAC’s girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey finals, and the State Open for girls swimming and diving.

In girls soccer, New Canaan won its first state championship since 2009 by defeating Sacred Heart Academy 1-0 in the Class L final on Sunday. Clare Griesen scored the game’s only goal in the first half.. The Rams, who also won the FCIAC title, have eight state championships in their history.

Darien rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Glastonbury 3-2 in the Class L girls volleyball final on Saturday. The Blue Wave, has now won three straight Class LL titles and have 20 state championships in their history. They won by scores of 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 15-12. Savanah Leone was named the MVP with 40 assists and 25 digs. Darien has also won three straight FCIAC titles.

In an all-FCIAC Class L field hockey final, Staples scored three unanswered goals in the second half and defeated Darien 5-2 for their second straight championship. The Wreckers, who also won the FCIAC championship, now have six state championships, all since 2016.

In State Open swimming, Ridgefield and Greenwich dominated with Ridgefield capturing its second Open crown in the past three years. The Tigers scored 587 points to the Cardinals’ 551. New Canaan was fourth with 282, and Darien was fifth with 233. Ridgefield sealed its victory by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay to close out the meet.

The four victories this weekend gives the FCIAC 10 state championships this fall. A list of the championships is below.

Fall 2024 State Championships

Girls Soccer

New Canaan – Class L

Girls Volleyball

Darien – Class LL

Field Hockey

Staples – Class L

Girls Swimming and Diving

Ridgefield – State Open and Class L

Greenwich – Class LL

Boys Cross Country

Ridgefield – State Open and Class LL

Girls Cross Country

Greenwich – Class LL

New Canaan – Class L