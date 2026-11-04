Staples edges Stamford for second straight FCIAC boys soccer championship

The Staples Wreckers won their second straight FCIAC boys soccer championship, their 29th overall, by holding off Stamford 3-2 in the final at Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Wednesday.
Adrian Ridriguez scored two goals for the Wreckers, including the go-ahead goal in the 24th minute. Staples led 2-1 at halftime, went up 3-1 when Noah Rossini scored, and Stamford’s Matthew Atiencia scored the final goal in the 70th minute.
Stamford was appearing in its third FCIAC final in four seasons.
FCIAC Boys Soccer Championship
Staples 3, Stamford 2
Stamford 1 1 – 2
Staples 2 1 – 3
Scoring
Staples – Adrian Rodriguez, assisted by Noah Rossoni, 2nd minute
Stamford – Benjamin Gaite (PK), 8th minute
Staples – Adrian Rodriguez, 24th minute
Staples – Noah Rossoni, 54th minute
Stamford – Matthew Atiencia, 70th minute