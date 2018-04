Singles

Aurora Joblon (R) def. Unique Akinloye 6-4, 6-2

Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Morgan Held 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5

Rachel Bodner (R) def. Leilani Brown 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Haley Travisano (T) won by forfeit

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Laine Neufeld and Ritika Birje 6-2, 7-5

Hannah Zipkin and Phoebe Seidonberg (R) def. Libby Liggins and Allyson Szabo 6-2, 7-5

Helen Pruchniak and Noelle Brideau (T) def. Emma Ratnowel and Emily Eichner 6-4, 6-3